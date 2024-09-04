GBS Data Operations - Document and Engineering Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



Assess the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM proposing corrections to engineering to improve integrity of the design associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

Implement effective controls for internal delegation, audit and control of the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM based on on engineering standards and procedures and through working with the Engineering Data Field Lead and Engineering.

Assesses and handles risks around the use of engineering data, documents and models stored in ALIM based on the quality assessment.

Chip in to reports on the consolidated status of quality and performance criteria as set by the Engineering Data, Doc and Model Delivery and Engineering Data, Doc and Model Field Lead to inform effective decision making.

Recommends remediation actions as the need arises.

Ensures that engineering data, documents and models are presented optimally inaccordance with IMD and Engineering management policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc.

Supports the cleanup of engineering data, documents and models as the need arises including the use of 3D and 2D CAD.

Continuously improves IMD engineering data, document and model standards, tools, systems and processes through the Class Library and ALIM change request process based on the findings of the quality assessments.

Takes care of problems and issues, managing resolutions, corrective actions, lessons learned and the collection and dissemination of relevant information.

Helps develop and enhance customer and collaborator relationships.

Acts as the routine contact point, receiving and handling requests for support.

Responds to a broad range of service requests for support in the use of ALIM by providing information to fulfill requests or enable resolution.

Provides first line investigation and diagnosis of issues associated to the use of ALIM and promptly allocates unresolved issues as appropriate.

Assists with the development of standards, and applies these to supervise, monitor, report, resolve or advance issues.

Chips in to creation of support documentation.

Education Experience

Proficient in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering (Preferably Process, Mechanical, Electrical or Instrumentation)

5+ years of work experience in CAD Design and Engineering Data Management in a global organisation that has a high turnaround of green and brownfield engineering projects.

Deep understanding of engineering design drawings, the standards to which they are built and how they relate to engineering data and business processes.

Significant experience in following procedures to operate an Electronic Document Management Systems and Engineering Data Warehouses such as Bentley ALIM.

Experience in applying information assurance, governance, analytics and data visualisation

Experience in demand management and prioritisation

Experience in quality assurance and conformance review

Excellent performance leadership skills

Experience in customer support and positive relationship leadership skills

Knowledge of business analysis business modeling, requirements leadership skills and the ability to find opportunities for continuous improvement.

Knowledge of document and data management to support portfolios, programmes and projects





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.