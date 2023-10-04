GBS Data Operations - Maintenance Data Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

I/4 Level• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of Maintenance Master Data records creation, update, removal in accordance with SLAs.• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness.• Familiar in data loading, enrichment and validation of maintenance master data.• Good Knowledge on Understanding and industrial and regional maintenance data, including relevant standards and specifications.• Key function knowledge on Asset Life Cycle• Participate in Maintenance Data Management Governance process and provide required inputs.• Provide ad-hoc reporting of Maintenance Data to the business stakeholders.• Involvement on interact capability to BIMs, Maintenance / Engineering group, data stewards (Engineering and Materials) and Solutions / Systems Maintenance resources.• Run performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy.• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the Maintenance Master Data process.• Regularly track and resolve outstanding Maintenance Master Data issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback.• Identify and contribute to the improvement for E2E process and contribute to Data CoE for continuous improvement.• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

•Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical instrumentation).

• Minimum of 4+ years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Data Management Streams.

• Experience in Oil & Gas Industry and SAP PM, Fiori, Maximo, Spares Finder, Spotfire, Celonis, SNOW, Informatica, SQL would be an advantage.

• Ability to analyze raw data/input, strong analytical skills & developing recommendations.

• Basic knowledge on specific industry: MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipment’s and Spare Parts.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

• Engaging and collaborative way of working.

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.