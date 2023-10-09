GBS Data Operations - MoC Analyst

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Grade I/4• Manage life-cycle of documentation and ensure alignment to processes and procedures• Approves the OMS sub-element selections made in the OMS Reference table and the linking of that document to those sub-elements within OMS Navigator• Responsible for identification and assurance of all content relevant to their sub-element in OMS Navigator• Confirms documents published in a P&O library follow applicable requirements in this procedure.• Publishes all controlled documents in a P&O library for formal issue with the master copy of controlled documents issued and stored approved document management library• Assigns document numbers, publishes and retires documents in the document library• Responsible for the overall integrity of the document management system and procedure by providing input to business• Maintains the document register and sends notification to the author regarding review• Verifies the correct document format templates are used and document naming and numbering conventions are followed• Facilitates document distribution and confirms document confidentiality• Uploads all links in the OMS Navigator sub-elements as approved by the requesters• Accountable for tool configuration and user account administration for any BP tools deployed for sharepoints and libraries• Provide a service to manage and maintain documentation control in a consistent manner across librairies covering receipt, audit, transmission, and distribution of documentation• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of all activities in sharepoint/library management process in accordance with KPIs.• Ensure data input is consistent with the process standards and meets the required levels of completeness• Identify and implement process and solution requirements for the sharepoint/library management process• Regularly track and resolve outstanding operational issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process• Contribute towards the process enrichment process on a continuous improvement cycle• Ensure alignment on deliverables, their timeliness and quality• Support developing and uploading Org Learning bulletins• Provide performance management metrics to the discipline by raising any issues/risks to bp sharepoint/library management• Ensure appropriate approvals are obtained prior to providing access or publishing documentation• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.



• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation)

• Minimum of 4+ years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in sharepoint management or information management

• IT skills in MS office, Power BI (extract data & visualization) share point library management

• Excellent written, oral and interpersonal skills, including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels both within bp and with third party stakeholders/contractors

• Hands on experience on documenter controller process through all stages of a project life-cycle is an added advantage

• Experience of working in contractor and owner operator teams

• Basic knowledge on specific industry: Oil & Gas and Heavy engineering equipments manufacturing

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

• Highly organized with keen attention to detail.

• The ability to prioritize your workload.

• The ability to multitask



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.