GBS Data Operations - MoC Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade I/5• Provide a service to manage and maintain management of change in a consistent manner across projects and operations interfaces• Maintain and apply central management of change processes to meet the requirements of the Production & Operation MoC Procedure and OMS 4.2• Drive self-verification activities for the management of change process, system and procedure, e.g., audit/self-verification execution, preparation of the audit reports and follow-up completion on identified findings• Maintain proper management of change action tracking system for user support, system issues and self-verification follow-up• Update online training program on management of change process activities to ensure MoC process is followed by regional representatives• Act as a central administrator for the management of change system and coach region MoC tool users to conform to the Production & Operation MoC Procedure and eMoC tool.• Support development of central reporting tool and key performance indicators working in collaboration with central reporting resources• Provide review input to the central management of change procedure and ensure that standardization of the requirements across the regions is completed• Identify and contribute to the improvement of defective trends or areas of process performance weakness in the end to end process• Provide communication of the critical changes to the regional stakeholders and arrange community of practice for MoC users• Monitor and measure critical, overdue, delinquent and temporary management of changes with tangible actions in place for their dedicated area• Ensure the accurate and timely delivery of all activities in management of change process in accordance with KPIs/SLA agreed• Regularly track and resolve outstanding operational issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further escalate to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback• Contribute towards the process enrichment process on a continuous improvement cycle• Ensure data input is consistent with the process standards and meets the required levels of completeness• Ensure alignment on deliverables, their timeliness and quality• Ensure appropriate approvals are obtained prior to providing access or publishing documentation• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business .



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently



Education and Experience

• Bachelor’s degree in engineering (Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation)

• Minimum of 5+ years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in Information Management discipline

• IT skills in MS office , Power BI (data extract and visualization), management of Change tools

• Excellent written, oral and interpersonal skills, including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels both within bp and with third party stakeholders/contractors

• Experience of working in contractor and owner operator teams

• Ability to analyse raw data/input images, drawing conclusions and developing recommendations

• Basic knowledge on specific industry: Oil & Gas and Heavy engineering equipments manufacturing

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

• Highly organized with keen attention to detail.

• The ability to prioritise your workload.

• The ability to multitask



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

