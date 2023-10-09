GBS Data Operations - Reporting Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Grade H/7• Key Responsible on Power Bi report development• Power Bi data structures definition and creation• Power Bi report optimization• Power Bi presentation design• Power App design and development• Support KPI / SLA monitoring and reporting, resolve queries, perform changes to meet new requirements• Integration and management of PowerPlatform components to support the end reporting solution (e.g. DataStores, DataMarts, PowerFlows, PowerAutomate, Sharepoint, etc)• Experience of advanced design and query capabilities such as DAX, measures, and memory usage• Engagement with end business stakeholders• Engagement with project teams• Integration of appropriate security models to end user reporting solutions (e.g. use of row-level security and distribution lists)• Connecting data sources, including use of gateways and XMLA endpoints• Articulating design requirements for data structures necessary for efficient reporting design and/or optimization• Adherence to design standards, brand visual standards, and project documentation requirements• Keep up to date with industry and technology developments• Working hours UK shift to support Business Partners.



• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently

Bachelor’s degree in engineering (Preferably in Computer Science Engineering or Data Science)

7+ years of work experience with minimum 5 years of strong data architecting solution experience,

Experience in managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large

corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management and processes

Extensive experience with Power Bi, PowerApps, and wider PowerPlatform technology components.

Experience working with large datasets (20m+ records) in PowerPlatform

Strong communication skills

Strong visual design skills

Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in the PowerPlatform solution

development cycle

Knowledge of security and access rights management within PowerPlatform solutions

Experience of working with DAX

Experience optimizing complex

Knowledge of, and experience working with, different data model structures within PowerPlatform

Experience working with very large datasets (200m+ records) in PowerPlatform

Extensive experience with DAX and conditional measures

Extensive experience optimizing PowerBI reports

Experience working with a variety of data sources such as SAP HANA and other ERP’s

Experience with and knowledge of key business processes such as financial reporting, purchase to pay,

order to cash, fixed assets, time & expenses, customer engagement



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



