GBS Data Operations - Reporting Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in to what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are taking the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Data Operations - Reporting Lead

Key Accountability

Power Bi report development, data structures definition and creation, Bi report optimization, presentation design Power App design and development

• Support critical metric / SLA monitoring and reporting, resolve queries, perform changes to meet new requirements

• Integration and management of Power Platform components to support the end reporting solution (e.g. Datastores, DataMarts, Power Flows, Power Automate, SharePoint, etc)

• Experience of design and query capabilities such as DAX, measures, and memory usage.

• Engagement with end business collaborators and project teams

• Integration of appropriate security models to end user reporting solutions (e.g. use of row-level security and distribution lists)

• Connecting data sources, including use of gateways and XMLA endpoints

• Articulating design requirements for data structures required for efficient reporting design and/or optimization

• Alignment to craft standards, brand visual standards, and project documentation requirements

• Keep up to date with industry and technology developments

• Working hours UK shift to support Business Partners

Education & Qualification

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering (Preferably in Computer Science Engineering or Data Science)

• 7+ years of work experience with minimum 5 years of strong data architecting solution experience, experience in leading a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management and experience with Power Bi, PowerApps, and wider Power Platform technology components.

• Experience working with large datasets (20m+ records) in Power Platform

• Good communication skills, strong visual design skills, Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in the Power Platform solution development cycle

• Knowledge of security and access rights management within Power-Platform solutions, Experience of working with DAX, optimizing large set of data.

• Knowledge working with, different data model structures within Power Platform

• Knows working with very large datasets (200m+ records) in Power-Platform extensive experience with DAX and conditional measures

• Extensive experience optimizing PowerBI reports, solid grasp with variety of data sources such as SAP HANA and other ERP’s

• Experience with and knowledge of key business processes such as financial reporting, purchase to pay, order to cash, fixed assets, time & expenses, customer engagement

• Experience in the Software / Application design lifecycle, Azure DevOps , SAP data structures



You will work with

Key Collaborators: P&O Business Representatives, Site Operators and Vendors.

Our vision is to build an Information Management & Data Centre of quality in Pune that provides outstanding coordinated services that enables the bp Production & Operations business group to make the right decisions, implement projects and operate assets more efficiently as well as facilitate the digital transformation of bp.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

