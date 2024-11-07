GBS Data Operations - Technical Writer Lead

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management.

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently

• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or English, or journalism, or communications is required. A year or more of supervisory experience is preferred.

• Minimum of 6+ years of experience in Technical writing software/concepts (DITA XML, SLDC/DLDC, Agile methodology, Waterfall model, Topic-based Authoring, UI-based Documentations, styleguides) and experience and familiarity with Oxygen XML, Arbortext Editor, MadCap Flare, Document 360, RoboHelp, Adobe FrameMaker, Articulate 360 etc.

• Excellent communication skills and the ability to work well with people at every level of the organization are essential.

• Ability to analyze raw data, strong analytical skills & developing recommendations.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



