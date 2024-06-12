GBS Europe Senior GSD SME (Fixed term)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



GSD Senior SME (Fixed term)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Drive the SAP implementation programme within GBS organisations

Coordinate and support GBS Subject Matter Experts (SME) throughout the project, in all GBS locations

Understand the overall business and process across departments and functions

Coach junior team members and/or coordinating the work of a group

Analyse and explore standardisation and process improvement opportunities

Review scenarios and scripts with the GSD project team

Input to and review course design and materials

Deliver the End User Training & on-going business training capability

Reconcile and validate the migrated data during Cutover (preload/after load)

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English language

Experience in Finance Data Management

Knowledge and experience in using SAP and MS Office application

Ability to create reports using MS Excel

Senior stakeholder management skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships and deliver trainings

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



