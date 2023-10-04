GBS Operations - Document and Engineering Data Quality Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of integrated processes, data and systems and undertaking a range of master data management activities, while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures and working with team members to help drive exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Assess the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM proposing corrections to

engineering to improve integrity of the design associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

Implement effective controls for internal delegation, audit and control of the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM based on on engineering standards and procedures and through working with the Engineering Data Discipline Lead and Engineering.

Assesses and manages risks around the use of engineering data, documents and models stored in ALIM based on the quality assessment.

Contribute to reports on the consolidated status of quality and performance criteria as set by the

Engineering Data, Doc and Model Delivery and Engineering Data, Doc and Model Discipline Lead to inform effective decision making.

Recommends remediation actions as required.

Ensures that engineering data, documents and models are presented effectively in accordance with IMD and Engineering management policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc.

Supports the clean up of engineering data, documents and models as required including the use of 3D and 2D CAD.

Continuously improves IMD engineering data, document and model standards, tools, systems and processes through the Class Library and ALIM change request process based on the findings of the quality assessments.

Deals with problems and issues, managing resolutions, corrective actions, lessons learned and the collection and dissemination of relevant information.

Experience and Qualifications

Fluent in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Preferably Process, Mechanical, Electrical or Instrumentation)

4+ years of work experience in CAD Design and Engineering Data Management in a global organization that has a high turnaround of green and brownfield engineering projects.

Deep understanding of engineering design drawings, the standards to which they are created and how they relate to engineering data and business processes.

Significant experience in following procedures to operate an Electronic Document Management Systems and Engineering Data Warehouses such as Bentley ALIM.

Experience in applying information assurance, governance, analytics and data visualization

Experience in demand management and prioritization

Experience in quality assurance and conformance review

Excellent performance management skills

Experience in customer support and excellent relationship management skills

Knowledge of business analysis business modeling, requirements management skills and the ability to identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Knowledge of document and data management to support portfolios, programs and projects



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

