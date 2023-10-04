GBS Operations - Document and Engineering Data Quality Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of a range of business activities, driving consistency in terms of commercial deliverables and requirements, ensuring full compliance with all relevant standards and agreements, and providing business oversight and operational assurance.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support the Team lead in monitoring and executing day to day Engineering Data, Document and Model

Transaction Team in the eastern/western hemisphere time zones.

Implements and ensures the implementation of IMD management policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc. to manage engineering document, data and model transactions in ALIM that are associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

Ensures effective controls are in place for internal delegation, audit and control relating to the management engineering data, documents and models in ALIM.

Assesses and manages risks around the use of engineering data, documents and models stored in ALIM.

Provides reports on the consolidated status of quality and performance criteria as set by the

Engineering Data, Doc and Model Delivery and Engineering Data, Doc and Model Discipline Lead to inform effective decision making.

Recommends remediation actions as required.

Ensures that engineering data, documents and models are presented effectively inaccordance with IMD management policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc.

Supports the clean up of engineering data, documents and models as required.

Continuously improves IMD engineering data, document and model standards, tools, systems and processes through the Class Library and ALIM change request process.

Deals with problems and issues, managing resolutions, corrective actions, lessons learned and the collection and dissemination of relevant information.

Experience and Qualifications

Fluent in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

Bachelors degree in engineering, science or technical subject.

6+ years of work experience in document control and data management in a global organization that has a high turnaround of transactional activities.

Significant experience in following procedures to operate an Electronic Document Management

Systems and Engineering Data Warehouses such as Bentley ALIM.

Significant experience in applying information assurance and governance.

Significant experience in demand management and prioritization

Experience in quality assurance and conformance review

Excellent performance management and professional development skills

Experience in customer support and excellent relationship management skills Service acceptance skills

Experience in application support, database administration and incident management skills

Basic business analysis, requirements management skills and the ability to identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Knowledge of document and data management to support portfolios, programs and projects.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.