GDIST Bio Commercial Commodity Manager

Job summary

Global Distillates (“GDIST”) is T&S’s global middle, heavy and bio distillates products trading book. It's one of the largest trading teams in T&S, operating a global trading book model and Marine business. GDIST is essentially 3 Global Trading Books (Distillates, Residuals and Bio) which trades Gasoil, Diesel, Bio Diesel, Renewable Fuels, Bio Feedstocks, Fuel Oil, Jet Fuel and Speciality Products globally, around BP Group assets and via third party relationships. GDIST has traders, originators, marketers and management in London, Rotterdam, Singapore and Chicago with representatives in regional offices in areas such as Dubai, China, Indonesia, West Africa, China and Latin America.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Global Distillates (“GDIST”) is T&S’s global middle, heavy and bio distillates products trading book. It's one of the largest trading teams in T&S, operating a global trading book model and Marine business. GDIST is essentially 3 Global Trading Books (Distillates, Residuals and Bio) which trades Gasoil, Diesel, Bio Diesel, Renewable Fuels, Bio Feedstocks, Fuel Oil, Jet Fuel and Speciality Products globally, around BP Group assets and via third party relationships. GDIST has traders, originators, marketers and management in London, Rotterdam, Singapore and Chicago with representatives in regional offices in areas such as Dubai, China, Indonesia, West Africa, China and Latin America.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

You will perform a wide range of general management tasks and lead a range of initiatives that build out a Global Bio Programme within the region, supporting the Senior CCM, Regional Book Leader and Head of Global Feedstocks (“GFEEDS”) in delivering both the regional and global bio business strategy.

You will primarily focus on learning the inner details of how the bio books work, directly contacting all key support functions, and responding to requests and requirements from both the wider T&S and BP Group, as well as the market. Key areas of book oversight include exposure management, cost management processes, and day-to-day collaboration with key functions such as operations, commodity risk, Credit and Market Risk teams, Accounts teams, as well as back office staff locally and abroad.

You will guide, shepherd and support of bio origination deals through the various governance processes, and acting as a “change agent” to make those processes fit for this very purpose. In many ways, you will be the regional “MOC Champion.” Additionally, you will be responsible for ensuring such originated projects are fully embedded within existing trading processes where possible, and when not possible identifying the gaps and ensuring a robust control environment that enables commercial and compliant performance delivery is built. Ultimately you need to lead to ensure that maximal monetisation and delivery of the Group bio strategy in a controlled and compliant manner.

You will be tasked to deliver continuous improvements to business process, and be central in driving bench participation in critical initiatives such as digitisation, resource prioritisation forums and trade finance in the bio space, as well as any related Cost to Trade, Planning Cycle, Data, IT&S governance, or Performance Management activity – as relate to bio feedstocks and the bio books more broadly. (The list is not exhaustive). You will have the opportunity to lead the Front Office Forum Meetings and will be expected to represent the book and demonstrate leadership and bp’s values to the wider floor, including the graduate community.



You will also support the New Activity Integration (“NAI”) process for new business and depending on the opportunity, support deal origination and marketing activity as required. This can develop into leading certain external relationships in later years of the role as appropriate and as the individual develops in the role. You will also assist in the management of some of GDIST’s many Group Asset Interfaces.

Essential experience and job requirements

Understanding of exposure, trading principles and PNL generation plus reporting.

Familiarity with biofuels and bio feedstocks within Asia Pacific or Globally.

Commercially minded with prior experience within the Commercial Development process

Ability to make decisions and problem solve in a timely manner with imperfect information.

Strong communication skills, and open communication style. Confidence to challenge where required and ask for clarity when in doubt.

Ability to establish relationships with a wide variety of team members and balance conflicting viewpoints

Ability to balance multiple priorities and timelines

Track record of improving processes

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint venture structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.