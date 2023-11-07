GHG Measurement Scientist

Entity:Production & Operations
bp’s ambition is to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner. To achieve meaningful reduction of greenhouse gases (GHG) such as carbon dioxide and methane and to demonstrate with confidence that bp is on track to deliver its net zero ambitions requires detailed knowledge of emission sources and accurate reporting thereof. This includes a firm understanding of the uncertainty associated with each measurement and how the measured data is aggregated to the overall reported value.
Working closely with the engineers and scientists accountable for the measurement and reporting of emissions you will be responsible for designing robust, auditable, and simple to use uncertainty methodologies that can grow as bp’s reporting becomes more sophisticated and advice how to improve overall measurement uncertainty.
This is a specialist role directly contributing to successful delivery of bp’s strategy.
The ideal candidate will have:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Air quality management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental legal compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management
