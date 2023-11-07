GHG Measurement Scientist

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This exciting opportunity is responsible for coordinating activities of a team to identify and advise on environmental risks, supporting the delivery of regulatory compliance, co-ordinating audits and inspections, and assisting the development of key environmental procedures and programmes.



bp’s ambition is to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner. To achieve meaningful reduction of greenhouse gases (GHG) such as carbon dioxide and methane and to demonstrate with confidence that bp is on track to deliver its net zero ambitions requires detailed knowledge of emission sources and accurate reporting thereof. This includes a firm understanding of the uncertainty associated with each measurement and how the measured data is aggregated to the overall reported value.

Working closely with the engineers and scientists accountable for the measurement and reporting of emissions you will be responsible for designing robust, auditable, and simple to use uncertainty methodologies that can grow as bp’s reporting becomes more sophisticated and advice how to improve overall measurement uncertainty.

This is a specialist role directly contributing to successful delivery of bp’s strategy.

Support the appraisal and inclusion of measurement uncertainty associated with core greenhouse gas measurement technologies.

Assess emissions data with regards to measurement validity, traceability, uncertainty, and statistical significance.

Support the reconciliation of source- and site-level measured data by aggregating different emissions data streams and propagating the associated uncertainties.

Use uncertainty sensitivity analysis to identity emission reduction opportunities and develop GHG abatement cost curves to prioritise these.

Leveraging selective knowledge and learning from peers and others in a time efficient, constructive, and informative fashion.

Remaining connected and updated in a dynamically changing carbon space – internally and externally.

Working effectively and efficiently across the wider methane team, specifically Innovation & Engineering, bpX, and Production & Operations bp Solutions.

Ability to communicate complex measurement issues to diverse audiences.

5 years+ relevant experience

Proven technical expertise in the derivation of uncertainty budgets in measurements, including applied experience of standards such as ISO/IEC Guide 98: Guide to the Expression of Uncertainty (the GUM) or its applied derivatives such as BS EN ISO10012.

Experience of accessing operational data using tools such as Pi and Palantir

Working knowledge of advanced uncertainty derivation techniques such a monte-carlo simulations and boot-strapping

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



