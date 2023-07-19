This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a GIS Analyst to join the Onshore Renewables team within our Technical Center of Excellence. This role will be accountable for optimizing geospatial information system (GIS) and data management activities for onshore renewable energy projects. This role will support multi-disciplinary onshore renewables projects varying in size, complexity and technology. These may include onshore wind, solar and energy storage projects either standalone, collocated with green hydrogen production or part of other integrated energy opportunities. The GIS Analyst is responsible for the collection, analysis, and visualization of geospatial data, ensuring its accuracy, accessibility, and usefulness to support decision-making processes and project development.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you will deliver :

Geospatial Data Management:

Collect, validate, and maintain accurate geospatial data, including environmental, topographical, and other relevant datasets.

Collaborate with multi-functional teams and in-country regional teams to identify data requirements and establish data collection processes.

Ensure compliance with data quality standards and perform regular data integrity checks.

GIS Analysis and Visualization:

Use GIS software and tools to analyze geospatial data and generate relevant insights.

Create maps, models, and visualizations to support project planning, site selection, and environmental impact assessments.

Database Development and Maintenance:

Design, develop, and maintain GIS databases to store and manage geospatial data effectively.

Regularly update and manage geospatial databases, ensuring data integrity and accessibility.

Implement data backup and recovery procedures to prevent data loss or corruption.

Collaboration and Teamwork:

Collaborate with internal teams, including engineers, environmental specialists, and project managers, to understand their GIS and data needs.

Provide technical expertise and guidance to collaborators regarding GIS and data-related queries.

Develop a culture of sharing the knowledge and continuous improvement within the Technical Center of Excellence.

Stay updated with industry trends, standard processes, and emerging technologies related to GIS and data management.

Project Support and Documentation:

Support project development activities by providing GIS and data management support to various collaborators.

Assist in the preparation of reports, presentations, and other project-related documents.

Maintain comprehensive documentation of GIS workflows, data sources, and methodologies.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Bachelor's or Master's degree in geography, geomatics, environmental science, or a related field.

Expertise in GIS analysis with a minimum of 5 years in field and 2 years with experience in GIS analysis within solar, onshore wind and energy storage technologies.

Proficiency in GIS software, such as ArcGIS, QGIS, or similar tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret complex geospatial data.

Ability to demonstrating bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered

You will work with

Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input in field

Project teams in-country, supporting the project lifecycle

Collaborators, internal and external to the projects

Multi-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen to ensure standardization, best practice sharing and alliances

Community of practices across bp in engineering, procurement, projects.

Additional information:

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.