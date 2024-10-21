GLights Operations Team Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Trading & Shipping RPTA Operations Team is primarily responsible for leading logistics for crude, handling product logistics out of our refineries, suppling products to customers, and supporting the trading business.

As a member of the Operations Leadership Team, the Operations Team Lead is responsible for:

Ensuring the smooth, compliant, and silent running of the operations teams.

Day-to-day line management of individual contributors within RPT Americas operations.

Leading key internal and external relationships, supporting commercial, functional, and cross regional stakeholder relationships.

Delivery of commercial value to the organization.

Ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our refineries, branded customer network, and trading business.

Improve commercial performance through providing outstanding operations support to trading and bp assets.

Responsible for achieving the correct balance in terms of headcount, skills and proficiencies across the team.

Building enduring capability through the development and training needs of direct reports

Ensuring key messages are communicated and understood by the team in an effective and consistent manner.

To role model our Values and Behaviours and ensure the team are aligned behind them.

Ownership of key interfaces within the organization including representing Operations in new business integration.

Collaborate across Operations benches to best utilize resources while creatively addressing development and coverage.

Responsible for the delivery of the teams Focus Goals

Responsible for ensuring that the team works effectively in a culture of compliance, risk management, rigorous execution and control.

Responsible for ensuring that the team operates within the delegations of authority limits and operates to the HSSE standards as advised by the Company and the Business.

Bachelors degree required.

Demonstrates a track record of strong leadership skills.

Previous experience in Crude or Products operations

Ability to drive commercial value within the organization

Experience in leading and working cross-function, cross business, internationally and with multicultural teams.

Strong strategic mind set with understanding of managing risks and implications of the business / people decisions.

Ability to identify and adapt resource allocation to meet changing business needs

Identifying key issues in a sophisticated situation, adapting quickly using the resources available to lead the Operations team and relating stakeholders through changes effectively

Demonstrates ability to identify, inspire change, and simplification within a team

Demonstrates ability to deliver a compliant and control culture within a team

Previous exposure to a fast pace, high energy trading environment is a plus

A culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but generally include the trader, counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including safety, finance, and risk.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



