GME Account Manager - Japan

Grade H Responsible for managing a sales direct/B2B team to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the sales direct/B2B strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, gross margin and over dues) within an assigned territory, and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programmes. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
As the GME Account Manager, Marine you will be responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing business relationships for sales direct/B2B, building on existing
relationships and creating new business opportunities. The AM is supported by a strong cross-functional customer accounts team, digital tools & platforms and the in-region Sales Operations Executive allowing the AM to focus on customer facing activities.
Key Accountabilities