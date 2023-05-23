GME Account Manager - Japan

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a sales direct/B2B team to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the sales direct/B2B strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, gross margin and over dues) within an assigned territory, and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programmes. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a sales direct/B2B team to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the sales direct/B2B strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, gross margin and over dues) within an assigned territory, and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programmes. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

As the GME Account Manager, Marine you will be responsible for supporting the team to maximize profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing business relationships for sales direct/B2B, building on existing

relationships and creating new business opportunities. The AM is supported by a strong cross-functional customer accounts team, digital tools & platforms and the in-region Sales Operations Executive allowing the AM to focus on customer facing activities.



Key Accountabilities

Supports a profitable portfolio of existing accounts, championing Castrol’s Value Selling principles and the SmartGains framework to develop existing relationships with customers and deliver profitable growth via new customer acquisitions

Participates in the development of B2B business strategy, and regularly reviews the direct sales risk pipeline to maximise team profitability, assisting the team to maximise their effective time in attracting and retaining business

Conducts sales activities such as volume and margin analysis, supporting tender activity, resolving customer operational issues and monitoring pricing performance integrity to enhance customer perception of value

Drives new offers, building a deep understanding of the market, and actively supports prospecting activities, developing a pipeline of opportunities through more detailed customer analysis

Supports the implementation of the GME in-year programmes and priorities

Clearly articulates product and services offers in a way that demonstrates distinctiveness and can translate this differentiation into customer value substantiated by customers’ willingness to pay a premium

Prioritises resources and activities to enable effective strategy execution and demonstrable growth within existing customer accounts through acquiring new vessels/ assets and upselling/ cross selling

With support from Sales Operations Executive, develops and regularly updates monthly detailed customer events, opportunities & vulnerabilities for the area business review which drives the LBM (Lubricants Business management) forecast generation

Spends at least 60% of time in front of customers and is able to navigate conversations across a diverse contact map at all levels and through all functions of the customer to build strong relationships that build trust, generate powerful insights and enable business growth

Builds a robust plan to underpin each customer volume/ turnover delivery and identifies areas to exploit further organic growth

Leads virtual customer account teams to meet customer needs drawing support from Customer Operations, GBS, and Technical Services teams including a clear delegation of responsibilities.

Requirements

Education

Minimum Graduate or tertiary business qualification with equivalent experience

Experience

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

B2B sales management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Confidential Skills & Competencies

Fluent in Japanese

English business level, TOEIC above 800

B2B experience, minimum 10 years

Good communication (& negotiation) skills, both orally and writing

Good team player who can conduct tasks & projects with various stakeholders

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business

Leverages resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the channel

Comfortable with leveraging digital tools and applications to support the selling process and enhancing customer experience

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans to meet and set challenging personal and team targets, schedules and deadlines through constructive prioritization and time management.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.