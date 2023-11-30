GME Account Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities.



Job Description:

The Account Manager (AM) spends up to 70% of their time managing a portfolio of existing customers, and for the remaining canvassing sales, identifying and converting new prospects in the Marine Lubricants space. The AM is supported by a strong cross-functional customer accounts team, digital tools & platforms and the in-region Sales Operations Executive allowing the AM to focus on customer facing activities.

Key Accountabilities:

Supports a portfolio of accounts (approx. 70% of time) and new prospects in direct sales (approx. 30% of time), championing Castrol’s Value Selling principles and SmartGains framework to strengthen existing customer relationships and develop new customer acquisitions.

Development of local B2B business plan, tracks direct sales opportunities & risk pipeline - to maximise profitability and payoff in defending and protecting business.

Conducts sales activities such as volume and margin analysis, leading tender activity, resolving customer issues and track pricing performance to enhance customer perception of value.

Drives new offers, develop a deep market knowledge, and actively supports prospecting activities, develop a pipeline of opportunities through more detailed customer analysis.

Supports the implementation of the GME in-year programmes and priorities. Aligns personal objectives and individual annual plans with Area Sales Manager to deliver results through implementation of initiatives, offers, priorities as defined by the area annual plan (e.g. Smart Gains, New Builds, ancillary sales, price interventions etc.).

Clearly articulates product and services offers in a way that demonstrates differentiation into customer value resulting in customers’ willingness to pay a value.

Prioritises personal resources and activities to enable effective strategy execution and demonstrable growth within existing customer accounts through acquiring new vessels/ assets and upselling/ cross selling (prioritised to strategic target sectors).

With Demand Control, develops and regularly updates detailed monthly customer forecasts, opportunities & vulnerabilities for the regional demand review which drives the LBM (Lubricants Business management) forecasting tool.

Customer facing and able to navigate customer conversations across all levels, building robust relationships that build trust, generate powerful insights to enable business growth.

Builds a robust plan to underpin each customer volume/ GM delivery and identifies areas to exploit organic growth. Gains pricing approval through the pricing team (Net Tool). Builds network validated prospects and works the pipeline drawing support from the team to manage Prospecting Pipeline Management (PPM) KPIs in-line with targets.

Leads virtual customer account teams to meet customer needs drawing support from Customer Operations, Global Business Services (GBS), Demand Control and Technical Support teams including a clear delegation of responsibilities.

Builds personal development plan (PDP) based on career plan and line manager coaching/ feedback.

Key Challenges:

- Ensure that contractual obligations exist to manage risk and are honoured by business counterparties as a matter of principle and complete activities and actions in-line with business expectations and the Operating Management System (OMS)

- Working remotely and autonomously in sales territories.

- Championing value selling and using the SmartGains framework, to maximise value for both our customers and Castrol while negotiating with customers.

- Balancing delivery of in-year business plan targets with progressing long term growth and sustainable customer relationships.

- Develop world class partnerships and relationships with large customers.

- Prospecting requires the role holder to actively build new relationships in order to gain access to business opportunities while maintaining an up-to-date prospect pipeline record.

- Create a winning culture based on high levels of inclusion and engagement. The AM relies on others to support customer accounts on a day-to-day and will be required to work closely with different functions such as Customer Operations, Pricing, Demand Control, Credit Control, Marketing and Technical Services as well as regional and Global Business Development as appropriate.

Desired Experience and Role Requirements:

Responsible for completing detailed monthly forecasts, Vulnerability and Opportunity (V&O) for the regional demand review which drives the Lubricants Business Management (LBM) forecasting tool.

Delivery of specific Marketing plan objectives and ASP investment plan (where appropriate).

Prospecting Plan with input to InSite prospecting tracking database.

Ability to develop, maintain and build new working relationships with customers, OEMs and Marine industry bodies.

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business.

Uses resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives.

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable.

B2B sales management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance.

Role model the BP Values and Behaviours and demonstrate safety leadership.

Customer orientated and ability to drive customer responsiveness and insight.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility. Self-motivated, enthusiastic, perseverance, and a strong desire to succeed.

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments.

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the region.

Comfortable with using digital tools and applications to support the selling process and enhancing customer experience.

Develop and implement business plans to meet and set challenging personal and team targets through constructive prioritisation and time management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.