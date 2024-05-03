Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Join our team in Athens and advance your career as GME Account Manager.

Be responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing business relationships for sales direct/B2B, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities.

In this role you will:

Support a profitable portfolio of existing accounts, championing Castrol’s Value Selling principles and the Smart Gains framework to develop existing relationships with customers and deliver profitable growth via new customer acquisitions

Participate in the development of B2B business strategy, and regularly reviews the direct sales risk pipeline to maximise team profitability, assisting the team to maximise their effective time in attracting and retaining business

Conduct sales activities such as volume and margin analysis, supporting tender activity, resolving customer operational issues and supervising pricing performance integrity to enhance customer perception of value

Drive new offers, building a deep understanding of the market, and actively supports prospecting activities, developing a pipeline of opportunities through more detailed customer analysis

Support the implementation of the GME in-year programmes and priorities

Clearly articulates product and services offers in a way that demonstrates distinctiveness and can translate this differentiation into customer value substantiated by customers’ willingness to pay a premium

Prioritise resources and activities to enable effective strategy execution and demonstrable growth within existing customer accounts through acquiring new vessels/ assets and upselling/ cross selling

With support from Sales Operations Executive, develop and regularly update monthly detailed customer events, opportunities & vulnerabilities for the area business review which drives the LBM (Lubricants Business management) forecast generation

Spends at least 60% of time in front of customers and is able to navigate conversations across a diverse contact map at all levels and through all functions of the customer to build strong relationships that build trust, generate powerful insights and enable business growth

Build a robust plan to underpin each customer volume/ turnover delivery and identifies areas to exploit further organic growth

Lead virtual customer account teams to meet customer needs drawing support from Customer Operations, GBS, and Technical Services teams including a clear delegation of responsibilities

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English and Greek

5+ years in B2B sales management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Experience in Marine, Mining or similar industry

Travelling mostly locally however it can also occur outside the country

Develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Ability to present persuasive offers to senior level management within the customer’s business

Uses resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the channel

Comfortable with using digital tools and applications to support the selling process and enhancing customer experience.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans to meet and set challenging personal and team targets, schedules through constructive prioritisation and time management

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.