  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. GME Brand and Communications Manager

GME Brand and Communications Manager

GME Brand and Communications Manager

  • Location GB: Pangbourne Technology Centre, Italy - Milan, Romania - Bucharest, France - Cergy, TR: Istanbul (TR: Istanbul - BP HQ), Spain - Madrid, AE: Dubai - Downtown, Poland - Kraków
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069028
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Marketing Group


Job Summary:

Global role to manage all brands in GME and drive implementation of innovative brand offers and communication activities to deliver brand health objectives and support delivery of volume, turnover and gross margin targets across brands and 3 channels. Ensure brand communication is consistent and on equity in the given market to consumers, customers and through customers. Develop thought leadership position across both Marine and Energy.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

  • Global role supporting 3 channels of Marine, Energy and Indirect

  • Develop Brand Marketing plans across Marine & Energy, working with offer and product managers

  • Lead development of the consumer engagement strategy; develop and activate social consumer communities via both Online and Offline channels.

  • Ensure that communication to & through customers are on brand strategy and comply with communications guidelines.

  • Create new product & offer launch plans in market across Marine, Energy and Indirect channels

  • Development of key messaging and activation of media plans globally and across 3 channels

  • Lead development of thought leadership messaging across Marine, Energy and Indirect

  • Support trades shows and events as required

  • Execute global sponsorship assets in country

  • Drive marketing automation leveraging digital best practices

  • Accountable for the allocation of Brand ASP in conjunction with the Marketing Manager

  • Supports Marketing Manager with Sales Leadership on key brand activation programmes

  • Accountable for gathering consumer & customer insights and competitive intelligence and dissemination of marketing information for aiding business decisions

  • Key contact into wider Castrol to ensure aligned on global initiatives and translation of Castrol activation plans into GME

  • Support value selling capability build in business to drive segmentation and Smart Gains

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

  • University degree in Marketing or related discipline or equivalent experience

Experience

  • Minimum 3 years of experience in Marketing

  • Substantial experience in B2B marketing activation

  • Significant experience in disciplined brand campaign execution

  • Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels and countries

  • Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex interfaces

Skills & Competencies

  • Brand management - Mastery

  • Project & Relationship Management - Mastery

  • Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights - Mastery

  • Developing a Marketing strategy – Mastery

  • Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans - Mastery

  • Performance Monitoring - Skilful

  • Market Understanding - Skilful


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

