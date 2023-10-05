GME Brand and Communications Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Global role to manage all brands in GME and drive implementation of innovative brand offers and communication activities to deliver brand health objectives and support delivery of volume, turnover and gross margin targets across brands and 3 channels. Ensure brand communication is consistent and on equity in the given market to consumers, customers and through customers. Develop thought leadership position across both Marine and Energy.
Key Accountabilities
Global role supporting 3 channels of Marine, Energy and Indirect
Develop Brand Marketing plans across Marine & Energy, working with offer and product managers
Lead development of the consumer engagement strategy; develop and activate social consumer communities via both Online and Offline channels.
Ensure that communication to & through customers are on brand strategy and comply with communications guidelines.
Create new product & offer launch plans in market across Marine, Energy and Indirect channels
Development of key messaging and activation of media plans globally and across 3 channels
Lead development of thought leadership messaging across Marine, Energy and Indirect
Support trades shows and events as required
Execute global sponsorship assets in country
Drive marketing automation leveraging digital best practices
Accountable for the allocation of Brand ASP in conjunction with the Marketing Manager
Supports Marketing Manager with Sales Leadership on key brand activation programmes
Accountable for gathering consumer & customer insights and competitive intelligence and dissemination of marketing information for aiding business decisions
Key contact into wider Castrol to ensure aligned on global initiatives and translation of Castrol activation plans into GME
Support value selling capability build in business to drive segmentation and Smart Gains
University degree in Marketing or related discipline or equivalent experience
Minimum 3 years of experience in Marketing
Substantial experience in B2B marketing activation
Significant experience in disciplined brand campaign execution
Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels and countries
Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex interfaces
Brand management - Mastery
Project & Relationship Management - Mastery
Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights - Mastery
Developing a Marketing strategy – Mastery
Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans - Mastery
Performance Monitoring - Skilful
Market Understanding - Skilful
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills
