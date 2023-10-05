GME Brand and Communications Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Global role to manage all brands in GME and drive implementation of innovative brand offers and communication activities to deliver brand health objectives and support delivery of volume, turnover and gross margin targets across brands and 3 channels. Ensure brand communication is consistent and on equity in the given market to consumers, customers and through customers. Develop thought leadership position across both Marine and Energy.



Global role supporting 3 channels of Marine, Energy and Indirect

Develop Brand Marketing plans across Marine & Energy, working with offer and product managers

Lead development of the consumer engagement strategy; develop and activate social consumer communities via both Online and Offline channels.

Ensure that communication to & through customers are on brand strategy and comply with communications guidelines.

Create new product & offer launch plans in market across Marine, Energy and Indirect channels

Development of key messaging and activation of media plans globally and across 3 channels

Lead development of thought leadership messaging across Marine, Energy and Indirect

Support trades shows and events as required

Execute global sponsorship assets in country

Drive marketing automation leveraging digital best practices

Accountable for the allocation of Brand ASP in conjunction with the Marketing Manager

Supports Marketing Manager with Sales Leadership on key brand activation programmes

Accountable for gathering consumer & customer insights and competitive intelligence and dissemination of marketing information for aiding business decisions

Key contact into wider Castrol to ensure aligned on global initiatives and translation of Castrol activation plans into GME

Support value selling capability build in business to drive segmentation and Smart Gains

University degree in Marketing or related discipline or equivalent experience

Minimum 3 years of experience in Marketing

Substantial experience in B2B marketing activation

Significant experience in disciplined brand campaign execution

Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels and countries

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex interfaces

Brand management - Mastery

Project & Relationship Management - Mastery

Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights - Mastery

Developing a Marketing strategy – Mastery

Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans - Mastery

Performance Monitoring - Skilful

Market Understanding - Skilful



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



