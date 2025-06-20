GME Business Operations Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the role

The business operations teams are accountable for the overall customer experience coordinating day-to-day delivery of customer service, sales execution and delivery operations. The operations advisors act as the key relationship manager between Sales, Marketing, GSC and GBS. Ensuring smooth customer service by leading complex orders or deliveries issues raised in from other functions and works efficiently across countries, regions and functions.

Evaluates level of services extended to the customers, identifying areas of concern and recommending appropriate actions, (using the IFOT and customer complaint tools for customers).

Represents the Business Operations function on the country or Area level. Communicates with sales (Marine and Energy) and GSC, being the point of contact for dispute resolution. Networks issues within Business Operations, trying to achieve consensus among the team and elevates were appropriate. Interfaces on regular basis with the Regional Customer Operations Manager.

Ensures that the GME strategic directions are implemented on a local level, proposing ways of adapting the strategy to the country/area business environment. Works with GBS ensuring that OM team capabilities are aligned with the strategy requirements.

Acts as a first point of reference in case of local issues, offering support to resolve them and decides on prioritization. Resolves technical issues in the area of order management prior to escalation.

Based on pre-agreed processes and frequency, works closely with GBS to set relevant KPI’s for the OM teams, and reviews OM performance and compliance.

Builds up strong relationships with key customers through joint visits with account managers

Ensure the team delivers as per our customer service agreement in all respects and take prompt corrective action to deal with unforeseen circumstances, e.g. product contamination, change in delivery transport or unavailability of product when advised by the OMs

Support the demand to supply planning for the channels working with the GSC demand planning team optimising the complex and conflicting relationship between delivering the customer offer whilst optimising logistics and working capital costs.

Support Sales with timely events input and recommendation to build the robust assumption for sales forecasting.

Support the GSC demand planning team with timely sales events input to maintain the correct stock levels to meet customer’s needs, as measured by IFOT, while developing mitigation plans to reduce working capital and avoid slow moving and obsolete stock (SLOB).

Together with GBS, accountable for KPIs that measure customer satisfaction within the Order to Cash process.

Responsible in ensuring uninterrupted customer service by managing complex orders/deliveries that are referred to the team for resolution. Ensure that relevant processes & procedures are updated and implemented as appropriate.

Lead or Participate in ad hoc projects and provide advice on project feasibility, time and resources required to complete project workload from operations coordination lens.

Act as a focal point for all the areas for the development and implementation of key processes and procedures, aiming to optimise customer service and operating practices, costs and services offered to customers.

Supporting the business meet customer needs through the Competitor Assist program to procure and supply products from outside when not available in-house.

Facilitate airfreight requests to ensure that we are meeting customer requirements while looking to challenge the need for airfreight through process improvements and better coordination with GSC where relevant.

Investigate all customer complaints or non-conformances logged in the customer complaint system & their timely resolution. Identify recurring trend and work with GSC to implement effective corrective actions.

Support initiatives on analysis, control and reduction of logistics costs (e.g. rushed orders reduction, port optimisation etc).

Coordinate all aspects of implementation, together with GSC, for changes to GME customer offers, ranging from new product launches to delivery lead time changes etc.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Ability to support outside of work hours when needed (Flexibility of time management)

Minimum Graduate level qualification

At least 4 years of Supply operations or order management experience

Project management and process optimization experience is required

Excellent proficiency in English and Mandarin - speaking, reading and writing is required as there is a need to support Chinese-speaking customers

Work on resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Ability to influence multiple internal and external stakeholders both within and outside the organization

High analytical and data interpretation skills

Proficiency in Microsoft office and Power BI applications

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the act of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.