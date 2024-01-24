GME Distributor Account Manager - Singapore

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

This individual will be responsible for achieving sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the sales direct/B2B strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, gross margin and over dues). This role will have a particular geographical focus on Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programs.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement Business Strategy to achieve financial deliverables Assess and develop business strategy align with the aim of capturing increased market share in the Marine, Energy and Power sectors.

Implement indirect offer to distributors in effective manner.

Regular business review with distributors, with Joint Business Plan in place, taking into consideration user's requirement, market environment and regulations.

Achieve financial targets through price intervention, strategic product offer and training to enhance sales capability of distributors.

Heavy focus on Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia markets, managing effectively with distributors for the business growth; continuous review of sales performance and arbitrate supply issues to ensure seamless supply.

Review on business model and propose cost-saving initiatives through SmartGains framework to enhance product offer competitiveness.

Control appropriate implementation of HSSE and Ethics & Compliance guidelines by distributors / channel partners,

Ensure business operations are well documented and supported with valid supply contract.

Desired Experience:

Significant experience within sales management including Distributor and Customer management exposures.

Well-rounded business experience, able to implement cross functional plans.

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers is essential.

Experience of dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role.

Strong and proven track record of driving top-line growth and bottom-line delivery.

Exposure to regional markets, namely Singapore, Philippines and Indonesia.

Education

Bachelor's degree in any field.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.