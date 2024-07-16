This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

bp is looking for GME Logistics Coordinator to manage all GME logistics activities in Turkey with operation team. This role exists to support GME sales and business growth in Turkey and globally

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

In this role you will (be):

Manage storage & handling and distribution operations for Marine and Energy lubricants operating units.

Operate the barge and service boats in Istanbul in compliance with local legislation and BP Group policies.

Manage all dimensions of marine delivery operations including the relevant customs and tax procedures; ensure marine barging operations comply with BP Shipping policies and complete documentation such as pick lists, bills of lading, work orders, delivery notes and shipping orders, invoices on Sap related environment.

Analyze all logistics processes from Plants to Customers and come up with ideas for improvement to minimize costs, bring simplicity and increase customer satisfaction.

Ensures that Contractors are properly applied and operated in cost effective way

Maintain HSSE standards in logistics activities, continuously develop the safety awareness with 3PL contractors.



Education & Experience:

University degree from engineering, business administration or logistics

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Logistics experience is a plus

1-2 year experience in logistics operations is a plus

Professional English

Excel and Sap knowledge are as an asset

Problem solving attitude and good communication skills are desired



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.