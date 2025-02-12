GME S&OP Integrator EMETA

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

C&P is a business group, made up of sub-entities: Our customer-facing global and regional businesses – aviation, bp pulse, Castrol and mobility & convenience (M&C) work in an integrated way with biofuels growth and portfolio & emerging markets to develop and grow customer offers

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Job Purpose

Owns & leads the development and implementation of a mature value-based S&OP process within E-META for the GME Business to balance the cash and cost of inventories versus required customer service levels.

Thereto, this function supports a robust monthly S&OP cycle integrating all functions & hubs towards attainment of sales and operations volume plans for next 24 month ensuring reviews of V&O and key S&OP performance indicator in business reviews.

Key metrics include:

IFOT

Inventory cash & Days of cover

SLOBs & Excess in % Sales

V&O values

Forecast accuracy & bias

Key Accountabilities

Owns the S&OP operating model for GME E-META and underlying processes to deliver against the objectives set, including managing the Vulnerabilities and Opportunities

Owns the S&OP reviews and underlying planning processes to deliver target levels of service measures (Back Orders, IFOT) while balancing the inventory levels in Europe

Supports effectiveness of GME S&OP cycle with Product & Marketing Reviews, Demand Consensus Reviews, Supply Reviews and business review by integrating outputs & feedback loops

Owns periodic S&OP maturity assessments, development and execution of improvement plans to ensure continuous improvements in S&OP maturity

Owns the S&OE sales and operations execution process for GME E-META as a distinct process that covers the near-term horizon and deals with possible actual demand and supply issues.

Drive a culture of data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement within the S&OP and S&OE process.

Is the key interface for all matters related to GME S&OP + GME S+OE issues between the Business and GSC as well as Inter PU for E-META

Works closely with planning functional leads to ensure that inventory policy as aligned with PU LTs of the EU + META is implemented and maintained, and inventory plans are optimized to meet target service levels

Summary Decision Rights

Defines the S&OP calendar review drumbeats, tools & KPIs in agreement and alignment with Global S&OP Leader

Is a member of the EU Planning leadership team, holding a collective responsibility for the end-to-end performance in supply chain planning.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Education to a degree level. MBA or equivalent specialization in Supply Chain Management preferred. Supply Planning Accreditation (APICS or similar) preferred

Experience

Track record of leadership and influencing senior business leadership. Experience in supply chain planning in a material regional or business with extensive knowledge and experience in operating S&OP. Evidence of leading design and implementation of value-based S&OP. Evidence of strong people leadership skills.

Skills & Competencies

Very good understanding of Castrol’s GME business in E-META and overall good business acumen.

Basic understanding of Supply Chain functions covering Demand planning, Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP), Master Production Scheduling (MPS) and Rough-Cut Capacity Planning (RCCP).

Further reference made to Planning Handbook.

