GME Sales Operations Senior Advisor

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging Technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC !

About the role-

Responsible for managing and coordinating sales support and customer operations within the assigned area of responsibility within the direct or indirect channels, improving sales force effectiveness and efficiency, enabling an efficient interface between sales, sales & customer operations, technical services and the customer, sharing best practice amongst sales professionals and highlighting improvement opportunities to optimise sales performance.

The role plays a pivotal part in building and maintaining excellent and effective business relationships between the customers and the organisation through the effective delivery of our processes, contracted offers and commitments.

What you will deliver-

Supporting sale leadership with evaluation of customer-related value creation opportunities.

Assess attractiveness and fit of existing customers, prospects and opportunities with market objectives. Share and hand over information / leads to sales for implementation/actioning.

Support the sales forecasting process working closely with operations advisors and account managers.

Drive the sales team to update, adjust and prioritise entries within the prospecting pipeline register through transparency and reporting of prospecting KPI's helping AMs achieve sales and prospecting goals in-line with the area sales and prospecting conversion targets as set in Lubricants Business Management (LBM) process.

Review state of account plans/joint business plans across the direct and indirect channels ensuring that plans are in place and up-to-date. Support AMs by making visible performance vs these plans to ensure proactive measures and appropriate resource allocation.

Coordinate between sales team and Global Business Services (GBS) team for customer / vessel on-boarding and changes.

Be the custodian of the customer contracting process to new contracts as well as review and tracking of existing contracts. Support the sales team by providing fully prepared contracts to support customer conversations.

Prepare product and services offers to customers in collaboration with Account Managers, Technical Services and Pricing to ensure that offers made are aligned with the offer strategy and that any exceptional offers are fully engaged with and supported through the exceptions management process to secure product availability and timely set-up.

Meeting with AM's customers, prospects; covering for AMs’ during periods of leave.

What you will need to be successful -

Education -

Minimum Graduate or tertiary business qualification with equivalent experience.

Skills & Competencies-

Ability to understand the customer needs (potentially in different market places).

High analytical and data interpretation skills.

Ability to establish relationships and networks at all internal levels and externally.

Ability to understand International trends and market.

Excellent proficient in English - speaking, reading and writing.

Proficiency in Microsoft office, Power BI, Sales force, CRM, SAP or JDE applications is critical for the success of this role.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans to meet and set challenging personal and team targets, schedules and deadlines through constructive prioritisation and time management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.