GME Sales Operations Senior Advisor

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the role

Responsible for managing and coordinating sales support and customer operations within the assigned area of responsibility within the direct or indirect channels, improving sales force effectiveness and efficiency, enabling an efficient interface between sales, sales & customer operations, technical services and the customer, sharing best practice amongst sales professionals and highlighting improvement opportunities to optimise sales performance.

The role plays a pivotal part in building and maintaining excellent and effective business relationships between the customers and the organisation through the effective delivery of our processes, contracted offers and commitments.

Supporting sale leadership with evaluation of customer-related value creation opportunities

Assess attractiveness and fit of existing customers, prospects and opportunities with market objectives. Share and hand over information / leads to sales for implementation/actioning.

Support the sales forecasting process working closely with operations advisors and account managers

Drive the sales team to update, adjust and prioritise entries within the prospecting pipeline register through transparency and reporting of prospecting KPIs helping AMs achieve sales and prospecting goals in-line with the area sales and prospecting conversion targets as set in Lubricants Business Management (LBM) process

Review state of account plans/joint business plans across the direct and indirect channels ensuring that plans are in place and up to date. Support AMs by making visible performance vs these plans to ensure proactive measures and appropriate resource allocation.

Coordinate between sales team and Global Business Services (GBS) team for customer / vessel on-boarding and changes

Be the custodian of the customer contracting process to new contracts as well as review and tracking of existing contracts. Support the sales team by providing fully prepared contracts to support customer conversations.

Prepare product and services offers to customers in cooperation with Account Managers, Technical Services and Pricing to ensure that offers made are aligned with the offer strategy and that any exceptional offers are fully engaged with and supported through the exceptions management process to secure product availability and timely set-up.

Meeting with AMs’ customers, prospects; covering for AMs’ during periods of leave

Minimum Graduate or tertiary business qualification with equivalent experience

At least 4 years of Commercials experience (in Sales/Sales support roles)

Experience in shipping industry would be beneficial but not mandatory

Excellent proficiency in English and Mandarin - speaking, reading and writing is required as there will be a need to support Chinese-speaking customers

Ability to understand the customer needs (potentially in different market places)

High analytical and data interpretation skills

Ability to build relationships and networks at all internal levels and externally

Ability to understand international trends and market

Proficiency in Microsoft office, Power BI, Sales force, CRM, SAP or JDE applications is essential for the success of this role

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans to meet and set challenging personal and team targets, schedules and deadlines through constructive prioritization and time management

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



