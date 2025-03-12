GME Senior Customer Operations Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

About bp

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a Business and Technology Centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging Technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role:

The customer operations teams are accountable for the overall customer experience coordinating day-to-day delivery of customer service, sales execution and delivery operations. The operations advisors act as the key relationship manager between Sales, Marketing, GSC and GBS. Ensuring uninterrupted customer service by handle complex orders/deliveries issues escalated in from other functions and works efficiently across countries, regions and functions.

What you will deliver:

Evaluates level of services offered to the customers, identifying areas of concern and recommending appropriate actions, (using the IFOT and customer complaint tools for customers).

Represents the Customer Operations function on the country or Area level. Communicates with sales (Marine and Energy) and GSC, being the focal point for dispute resolution. Networks issues within Customer Operations, trying to achieve consensus among the team and elevates were appropriate. Interfaces on regular basis with the Regional Customer Operations Manager.

Ensures that the GME strategic directions are implemented on a local level, proposing ways of adapting the strategy to the country/area business environment. Works closely with GBS ensuring that OM team capabilities are aligned with the strategy requirements.

Acts as a first point of reference in case of local issues, offering support to resolve them and decides on escalation. Resolves technical issues in the area of order management prior to escalation.

Based on pre-agreed processes and frequency, works closely with GBS to set relevant KPI’s for the OM teams, and reviews OM performance and compliance.

Builds up strong relationships with key customers through joint visits with account managers.

Ensure the team delivers as per our customer service agreement in all respects and take prompt corrective action to deal with unforeseen circumstances, e.g. product contamination, change in delivery transport or unavailability of product when consulted by the OMs.

Support the demand to supply planning for the channels working with the GSC demand planning team optimising the complex and conflicting relationship between delivering the customer offer whilst optimising logistics and working capital costs.

Support Sales with timely events input and recommendation to build the robust assumption for sales forecasting.

Support the GSC demand planning team with timely sales events input to maintain the correct stock levels to meet customer’s needs, as measured by IFOT, while developing mitigation plans to reduce working capital and avoid slow moving and obsolete stock (SLOB).

Together with GBS, accountable for KPIs that track customer satisfaction within the Order to Cash process.

Responsible in ensuring uninterrupted customer service by managing complex orders/deliveries that are referred to the team for resolution. Ensure that relevant processes & procedures are updated and implemented, as appropriate.

Lead or Participate in ad hoc projects and provide advice on project feasibility, time and resources required to complete project workload from operations coordination lens.

Act as a local point for all the areas for the development and implementation of key processes and procedures, aiming to optimise customer service and operating practices, costs and services offered to customers.

Supporting the business meet customer needs through the Competitor Assist program to procure and supply products from outside when not available in-house.

Facilitate airfreight requests to ensure that we are meeting customer requirements while looking to challenge the need for airfreight through process improvements and better coordination with GSC where relevant.

Investigate all customer complaints or non-conformances logged in the customer complaint system & their timely resolution. Identify recurring trend and work with GSC to implement effective corrective actions.

Support initiatives on analysis, control and reduction of logistics costs (e.g. rushed orders reduction, port optimisation etc).

Coordinate all aspects of implementation, together with GSC, for changes to GME customer offers, ranging from new product launches to delivery lead time changes etc.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Ability to support outside of work hours when needed (Flexibility of time management).

Provide back-up support coverage cross territories within regions

What you will need to be successful:

Education:

Minimum Graduate level qualification.

Skills & Competencies:

Excellent proficiency in English and Spanish - speaking, reading and writing is required

Leverages resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Proven abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external stakeholders both within and outside the organization is critical for success in this role

High analytical and data interpretation skills

Proficiency in Microsoft office and Power BI applications

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

