GME Technical Service Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

To plan, organise and deliver a differentiated level of technical service to customers and target prospects consistent with the GME technical offer and in support of sector strategies.

Coordinates the activities of a technical services team, under the guidance of the Regional/Area Technical Services Manager, in order to effectively deliver a differentiated level of technical service to GME.

Supports the technical and sales teams on SmartGains methodology and measurement.

Consultant to Castrol’s high value customers as the one stop shop for their complex lubricant questions and applications needs.

Providing SmartGains insights and opportunities from Used oil analysis results.

Skillful knowledge of the relevant technical services offers within the TSE’s remit of Marine or Energy, and aligned with any specialization in the areas of New builds, SP&D & Subsea, or any combination of those as defined by the Regional Technical Services Manager.

Key Accountabilities:

Prepare and maintain up to date a Schedule of recommended lubricants for customer assets using available online tools (GST) in order to establish optimised machinery lubricant portfolio. Make appropriate recommendations regarding the use of products in Shipping or Oil & Gas applications aligned with Marine and Energy Technical Databases. Ensure that all product and service offers are appropriate for the application.

Responding to customers’ (and sales/customer service) technical queries on product, application, operational conditions and ensure customer satisfaction. Provide support for technical claims and complaints.

Conduct basic technical troubleshooting. (in close co-operation with Product Managers) and make appropriate recommendations for the benefit of the customer, and our company's image and reputation.

Administer a central used oil analysis program for those assets where required and utilize the data to create SmartGains recommendations directly with customer and account manager.

Establish and maintain strong technical relationships with customers, key regional OEMs, and stakeholders within the wider BP group (BP Exploration & Production, Shipping) and the Lubricants organization.

Clearly demonstrate the differentiated value of the GME offer (products and services) to customers and target prospects through the SmartGains framework.

Accountable to generate and communicate sales leads to the sales and business development functions through leveraging existing strong technical relationships, creating value playback and trade-up opportunities from SmartGains insights. Supporting sales teams in developing clear understanding technical needs and potential differentiation for target prospects.

Coordinating and conducting visit within HSSE guidelines and after appropriate training to ships, offshore assets, and yards for inspection, lubrication surveys, change-over visits etc.

Ensure that all relevant central technical databases are maintained and updated on a regular basis with insights and data from the region.

Key Requirements:

Degree/Diploma/ in Marine/Mechanical Engineering, machinery maintenance, plant & asset reliability or adjacent field with relevant experience.

A minimum of 3 years offshore industry experience or a minimum 3 years of sailing experience as a Class 2 Engineer and above or minimum of 3 years Marine, Oil & Gas industry or Power gen industry engineering experience including both equipment maintenance and reliability experience.

Theoretical and practical experience of the main rotating machinery as operated by offshore companies.

Condition based maintenance experience

Skills & Competencies:

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies

Leverages resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Proven abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external stakeholders both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role

Hands-on experience with diagnostic tools and troubleshooting.

Clear and customer-friendly communication skills.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Customer Satisfaction, Customer Service, Equipment Maintenance, Influencing, Marine engines, Shipping, Technical Services, Technical Troubleshooting, Troubleshooting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.