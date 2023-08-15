GMT Geologist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is part of a centralised organization for subsurface support and delivery within bp. Reservoir modelling and simulation are part of Reservoir Performance, Prediction and Base Management, in the central GSS organisation and are responsible for leading and supporting the building, maintaining and use of reservoir models across the bp portfolio. This role is for an experienced and skilled geomodeller working in GSS, leading and supporting static and dynamic model builds and modelling activity across bp’s portfolio with a primary focus, supporting and raising geomodelling capability in the bp Western Hemisphere asset portfolio. The role will involve an understanding of the reservoir description and dynamic processes to be able to collaborate with asset squads, and multi-disciplinary practitioners (RE/PP/GL/GP). The successful applicant will work from GSS to build, update and use models, providing appropriate modelling outputs to support and inform effective decision making in the Western Hemisphere. An essential component to this role is effective communication and integration with the other subsurface subdisciplines and other GSS practitioners based in different locations and time zones. The GSS delivery teams are often split site so an ability to work in this type of environment is preferred.

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Key accountabilities

Build relationships and represent the GSS in regional Depletion Management and ADP teams to;

Ensure an appropriate reservoir description with a broad range of alternative scenarios to encompass the perceived uncertainty range to feed into the model framing exercise.

Develop robust static models that encompass multiple static scenarios to cover the appropriate uncertainty range that will underpin the development decisions and risk management plans being considered.

Work with Reservoir engineers to calibrate (History Match) integrated static and dynamic simulation models.

Work with regional teams on the implementation of the appropriate modelling philosophy and modelling best practice.

Via coaching, develop static modelling capability within the region, ensuring BP best practise is applied and effective modelling approaches are shared to foster learning and continually improve the modelling workflow.

As required support current R&D projects in the Innovation & Engineering team.

Identify and incorporate discipline expertise in geology, geophysics and petrophysics to ensure successful model development. Work in collaboration with other technology teams (eg. reservoir characterisation) to ensure involvement of appropriate expertise.



Bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant Geoscience discipline



Background in Geoscience.

At least 10+ years of relevant geo-modelling experience.



Knowledge of subsurface model building and simulation modelling processes and applications.

Experience of using and updating static models. Skilful knowledge of RMS & Petrel modelling packages and workflows.

Effectively working in multi-disciplinary and/or split site teams as independent contributor. Particularly experience working with REs, Petrophysicists and Geophysicists

Basic/skilful use of some coding languages may be useful (e.g. RMS IPL, Python).

Experienced in agile working practices.

Understanding of the integration of static and dynamic subsurface descriptions, and subsurface uncertainties in terms of both discrete scenarios and continuous uncertainty of variables.



Some travel will be required to BPs Western Hemisphere regions



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



