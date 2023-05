Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Gulf of Mexico & Canada Procurement Advisor



The GoMC Procurement Advisor is accountable for safe, ethical, and competitive supply chain for assigned assets. This is inclusive of procurement support for operations, wells, maintenance, turnaround, and projects.



Key Accountabilities

Promote compliance with bp’s code of conduct, monitor bp suppliers and contracts to ensure compliance with the code, actively demonstrate and role model our beliefs, ‘who we are’.

Seek and advocate for opportunities to partner, collaborate, develop, and strengthen relationships with our contractors and suppliers. Support management of strategic suppliers in the region in collaboration with the region and category management teams

Ensure day-to-day supply chain operations are delivered including procurement, sourcing, contracting, contractor performance, supplier relationship management, Project and TAR execution, and supplier diversity strategy/development.

Advocate for and ensure opportunities to support our sustainability agenda through growth of our diversity spend opportunities (i.e., Ethnic Minority, Women, and Veteran owned businesses)

Act as a procurement representative in crisis and business continuity and business integrity events to mitigate operational risk and cost, and reputational impact.

Sustain the Supplier Performance Management (SPM) program for the region.

Ensure quality planning and timely execution of category management and procurement plans in accordance with the region’s business objectives.

Partner with bp Solutions, Innovation & Engineering, GBS

Represent procurement as subject matter expert to the productive delivery squads and wells unit.

Understand & champion modernization and transformation activities.

Essential Education and Experience

Minimum Bachelors’ Degree qualification or equivalent experience is required preferably in procurement, business studies or related field)

Highly motivated, passionate, and experienced procurement professional with the ability to inspire the team and shape future growth.

Strong ethics and integrity with capability to discern the right course of action and identify potential issues.

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in teams.

Excellent commercial and business acumen, able to identify and build opportunity for business value.

Strong, influencing, collaboration and partnering skills with the maturity and courage to provide constructive challenges at all levels.

Skilled in leading through complexity, partnering with multi-stakeholder, with business, regulatory and state and country-specific issues and challenges.

Ability to develop networks and influence broader teams.

Strong external focus, with the ability to bring insights and findings from suppliers and industry peers.

Proven experience of emotionally connected leadership, collaboration, and growth mindset.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Future focused thinking

Understanding of reputational risks, the intent of the code of conduct and compliance commitments

Understanding and working knowledge of accounting concepts, P2P processes, and SAP system

Desirable Criteria

Passion for reimagining energy for people and the planet

Direct agile and transformation management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, process, procedures, and tools.

Ability to shape organizational culture and growth mindset.

Critical thinking and risk-based decision making in a schedule driven dynamic environment.

Energy experience

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!