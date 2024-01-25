Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

GRIR Lead (fix term)

​In this role You will:

Be accountable to manage the GRIR activities and proactively monitor the aged GRIR balances while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.

Provide management insight via GRIR timely reporting to the business

Control and manage the aged GRIR balances below target

Support of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes (eg: balance sheet reconciliation of GR/ IR account, align accruals) in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards and provide support.

Be accountable for GRIR account analysis and drive clearing of open items with the relevant operations team; including detailed ageing analysis by type of posting.

Propose improvements of P2P process steps which enable to decrease the aged GRIR bucket either for the business supply chain or GBS P2P Teams.

GRIR stakeholder management with Business finance, Business Supply Chain, GBS RTR and Segment Internal Control

Act as focal point during GRIR Account related external and internal audits

Be Balance Sheet Assurance provider of the GRIR account for Business Finance, GBS ARC

Coordinate of assigned Senior GRIR Analyst’s work on the GRIR aged balance

Prepare and maintain Standard Operating Procedures and manuals (as per ISO requirements in Europe)

Perform analytic assessments (ageing, blocked invoices, etc.)

Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Be accountable for ensuring that controls are in place and working effectively across GRIR processes and systems

What You will need to be successful:

University Degree or equivalent experience

Min. 6 years experience in Procurement, Accounts Payable or P2P function, preferably in a multinational environment, mainly in a senior level position

Relevant previous experience in supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Relevant previous experience in a leadership and supporting continuous improvement position with similar accountabilities.

Solid experience purchasing and ERP systems: SAP FI, MM. SAP SRM or ARIBA knowledge is a definite advantage .Oracle ERP experience is an advantage

Strong and proven relationship management skills.

Strong and Decisive decision making skills

Good time management and organisation skills

Active professional English anguage knowledge is a must

Experience in complex and system orientated environments is essential

Excellent written/oral communication skills. Sound knowledge in an additional European language is an advantage (German, French, Spanish or Italian)

Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end customers and business both operationally and financially

Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma, 5Whys, 7-step​

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with several learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



