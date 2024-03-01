This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

GRIR SENIOR ANALYST (fix term)

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting.

In this role you will:

Operate a standard GRIR (Goods received - Invoice Received) process for the business on a daily basis.

Provides GRIR monthly reporting and clearing process for the business to control the aged GRIR balance as per the target.

Support of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial close processes (eg: balance sheet reconciliation of GR/ IR account, align accruals) in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards.

Working out and launching GRIR monthly reporting and clearing process for the business

Analyze GRIR account and drive clearing of open items with the operational team, including detailed ageing analysis by type of posting.

Resolve internal & external queries and issues as they arise.

Maintain KPI’s to flag issues/ progress in GR/ IR clearance.

Perform analytic assessments (ageing, blocked invoices, etc.)

Being accountable for ensuring that controls are in place and working effectively across GRIR processes and systems.

What you will need to be successful:

University Degree in Economics, Business Administration

Broad Source-to-pay knowledge.

Minimum 3-5 years of experience in Procurement, Accounts Payable or P2P function, preferably in a multinational environment, mainly in a senior level position.

Relevant sourcing and procurement knowledge, accounts payable experience in multinational company including P2P control and compliance activities.

Solid experience purchasing and ERP systems: SAP, Ariba or Oracle

Strong and proven relationship management skills.

Strong and Decisive decision-making skills.

Fluency in English.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



