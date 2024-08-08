GSC Castrol Control Tower Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Let me tell you about the role !

The control tower (CT) anticipates, detects and supports the resolution of operational supply chain performance deviations. The CT brings visibility for short- and long-term decision-making through the constant synchronization of global supply chain networks data to enable scenario simulation, service optimisation, and end-to-end cost optimisation.

The CT leader will own the design, establishment and running of the Castrol CT across the following dimensions:

Operations: Lead the Control Tower team enabling execution of day-to-day operational activities and detection of issues to pre-empt resolution.

Supervise and report on end to end business KPI’s to acquire high customer satisfaction and identify any area of improvement.

Forward looking identification of potential service disruptions, scenario simulations and orchestrate actions to prevent / mitigate risk.

Identify recurring process failures and lead intervention to resolve and improve processes.

Digital enablement and framework for control towers and command centres.

This is a fast-paced role in a new and exciting part of the global supply chain with the opportunity to shape a new team, new capabilities and digital tools to deliver real business outcomes. The role will work extensively with senior leadership across the Supply Chain and wider Castrol business.

What you will deliver !

Lead the set-up of the CCT; including processes, digital tools, recruitment and development of the global team to implement a fully functional CT infrastructure.

Own the CCT team to maintain high level business operations across the global supply chain.

Review and analysis of the operations data and performance alerts to drive E2E exceptions management interventions through the team and support the PU supply chains with sound action recommendations to management / stakeholders.

Monitor the targets and critical metrics such as on time delivery rate, delivery volumes, service quality and customer complaints to predict and make timely informed decisions to optimise E2E performance.

Optimize the E2E supply chain integration from supplier to end customer

Maintain close cross functional customer management at all levels.

Lead budgets including set-up costs, ongoing OPEX and digital capability build

Build ongoing capability of the team to stay ahead of current industry and be responsible for the ongoing development to improve team's competences.

Develop and drive continuous improvement initiatives in reoccurring operational, process and data failures through root cause analysis to embed improvements (alongside the COE)

Lead the IT infrastructure for the CT; including decision intelligence and data science

Develop and improve analytics models, dashboards and visualisation tools

Maintenance and accuracy of data and digital tool to maximise CTT efficiency

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Extensive “end-to-end” Supply Chain manager experience; and a consistent record of leading people and ground-breaking changes.

Master's Degree or equivalent professional qualification.

Proven leadership capability with prior experience of working closely with business.

A strong understanding of the business environment and practices with in-depth knowledge of Supply Chain processes and capability will be relevant to make this role a success.

You must have excellent collaborative skills, a solution oriented attitude and ability to effectively connect and influence senior stakeholders to an aligned view.

You have to be highly results oriented, outspoken and a hands-on problem solver with a "never-give-up" ways of working spirit.

Integration experience aligning business and functional activities and integrating between physical assets and digital networks.

Strong experience in operational management processes, business process improvement, planning and fulfilment.

Key skills & competencies

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Expertise, Commercial competence, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital proficiency, Inventory Management, Resilience, Risk Management, Supply chain management, Performance Management, Leadership and Problem Solving/Analysis.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



