GSC Castrol Control Tower Lead

The control tower (CT) anticipates, detects and supports the resolution of operational supply chain performance deviations. The CT brings visibility for short- and long-term decision-making through the constant synchronization of global supply chain networks data to enable scenario simulation, service optimisation, and end-to-end cost optimisation.
The CT leader will own the design, establishment and running of the Castrol CT across the following dimensions:
This is a fast-paced role in a new and exciting part of the global supply chain with the opportunity to shape a new team, new capabilities and digital tools to deliver real business outcomes. The role will work extensively with senior leadership across the Supply Chain and wider Castrol business.
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Expertise, Commercial competence, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital proficiency, Inventory Management, Resilience, Risk Management, Supply chain management, Performance Management, Leadership and Problem Solving/Analysis.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
