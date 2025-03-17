GSO Automation and AI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Global Solution Owner Automation and AI is responsible for leading the products, architecture, vendor relationships, and compliance globally.



This role handles the rollout of new solutions in support of People & Culture strategy, business requireme2ts, and safeguarding bp’s interests, while supporting the day-to-day integrity of the Automation and AI solutions.

The role serves as an internal consultant and key liaison between the Operations & Advisory leadership and Operational Excellence team; Centres of Expertise, Technology, and outside service providers regarding best methodologies, tools, and technology needed to deliver PC&C solutions.



The purpose of this role is to support bp colleagues in navigating people and culture digital applications; innovate and deliver P&C solutions globally, ensuring compliance and consistency across Business & Technology Centres, and driving continuous improvement and efficiency; resolve complex technical application issues; coach other application support specialists and to develop insights and knowledge materials that can be used to improve the people and culture digital experience.



What you will do:

Accountable for the functionality and operational integrity of Automation and AI solutions/products

Identify and implement internal and external best methodologies in the Automation and AI space

Analyze problems and develop robust solutions

Integrate Automation and AI solutions with other O&A global solutions, particularly Workday

Identify innovations and efficiencies in line with policy requirements - Enhance solutions to meet future reward requirements

Provide innovative solutions to compliance requirements

Identify technology requirements and embed solutions

Ensure documentation and training is in place

Partner with O&A operations for seamless handoffs

Share insights, risks, and opportunities with business leadership

Support the VP Reward & Wellbeing solutions in building a roadmap of technical change

Lead a portfolio of change projects - Be a thought-leader in Automation and AI solutions through external networking and landscape analysis



What you will need:

Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related subject area

Higher level degrees (e.g., MA, MBA, PhD) and other professional certifications and accreditations are advantageous

10+ years of relevant work experience

Experience working in both consulting/corporate environments would be a differentiator

Experience working in different industries especially in both Energy/Financial Services is beneficial

HR certifications like GPHR, SPHR, CIPD level 7 are advantageous

Quality certifications like Six Sigma are desired but not mandatory

Significant experience in building digital strategies and roadmaps

Significant experience in systems development and implementation

Significant experience in corporate-wide implementation of global systems and processes

Strong working knowledge of Automation and AI solutions and technology market

Advanced project management methodologies experience with ability to create/handle comprehensive project plans

Comprehensive broad knowledge of P&C systems and web applications

Possesses/applies advanced HR systems experience/judgment

Good knowledge of technology trends



Skills:

Strong communication and execution skills

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive

Professional proficiency in English, MS Office, digital collaboration tools / platforms

Digitally fluent

Advanced senior stakeholder management skills

Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills

Advanced verbal and written communication skills

Authoritative project/time management skills

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Leadership

Customer centric thinking



Technical:

Automation, AI Exposure

Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making

Proven experience in multiple organizational change management roles

Expertise in development/delivery of SAAS/Cloud-based products including integrations

Proven track record of project/programme management skills including stakeholder management/change expertise

Ability to structure and convey complex messages and insights



Behavioural:

Leadership with vision and ambition

Collaborative working style

Own your success

Think big

Be curious

Effortless customer experiences

Digital first



Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



