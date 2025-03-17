Site traffic information and cookies

GSO Portal and Mobile

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ090790
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
 

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
 

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Global Solution Owner Portal and Mobile is responsible for leading the products, architecture, vendor relationships, and compliance of PC&C Portal solutions globally. This role handles the rollout of new solutions in support of People & Culture strategy, business requirements, and safeguarding bp’s interests, while supporting the day-to-day integrity of the Portal solutions. The role serves as an internal consultant and key liaison between the Centers of Expertise, Operations & Advisory leadership, Technology, and outside service providers regarding the best methodologies, tools, and technology needed to deliver P&C solutions.
 

To innovate and deliver HR services and solutions globally, ensuring compliance and consistency across Business & Technology Centres, and driving continuous improvement and efficiency.
 

What you will do:

  • Accountable for the functionality and operational integrity of PC&C Portal and Mobile solutions/products

  • Identify and implement internal and external best methodologies in the Portal and Mobile space

  • Analyze problems and develop robust solutions that really drive employee engagement and self-service, with experiences that delight our employees

  • Integrate Portal and Mobile solutions with other O&A global solutions, particularly Workday, and other bp technology solutions, particularly Microsoft, Azure, Salesforce

  • Identify innovations and efficiencies in line with policy requirements

  • Enhance solutions to meet future reward requirements

  • Provide innovative solutions to compliance requirements

  • Identify technology requirements and embed solutions

  • Ensure documentation and training is in place

  • Partner with O&A operations for seamless handoffs

  • Share insights, risks, and opportunities with business leadership

  • Support the VP Reward Wellbeing & Workplace solutions in building a roadmap of technical change

  • Handling portfolio of change projects

  • Be a thought-leader through external networking and landscape analysis
     

What you will need:

  • Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related subject area

  • Higher level degrees (e.g., MA, MBA, PhD) and other professional certifications and accreditations are advantageous

  • Experience working in both consulting/corporate environments would be a differentiator

  • Experience working in different industries especially in both Energy/Financial Services is beneficial

  • HR certifications like GPHR, SPHR, CIPD level 7 are advantageous

  • Quality certifications like Six Sigma are desired but not mandatory

  • 10+ years of relevant work experience
     

Skills:

  • Strong communication and execution skills

  • Professional proficiency in English, MS Office, digital collaboration tools/platforms

  • Digitally fluent

  • Advanced senior leadership management skills

  • Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Advanced verbal and written communication skills

  • Authoritative project/time management skills

  • Psychological safety

  • Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

  • Stakeholder management

  • Continuous improvement

  • Performance and planning

  • Commercial competence

  • Agile core principles

  • Creativity and innovation

  • Budget management

  • Customer service delivery excellence

  • Workforce Planning

  • Resilience

  • Leadership

  • Customer centric thinking

  • Knowledge sharing
     

Technical:

  • Significant experience in building digital strategies and roadmaps

  • Significant experience in systems development and implementation

  • Significant experience in corporate-wide implementation of global systems and processes

  • Strong working knowledge of Portal and Mobile solutions and the Portal and Mobile technology market

  • Advanced project management methodologies experience with ability to create/handle comprehensive project plans

  • Comprehensive broad knowledge of P&C systems (esp. reward) and web applications

  • Possesses/applies advanced HR systems experience/judgment

  • Experienced knowledge of technology trends

  • Advanced leadership qualities

  • Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making

  • Validated experience in multiple organizational change management roles
     

Behavioural:

  • Expertise in development/delivery of SAAS/Cloud-based products including integrations
  • Demonstrable track record of project/programme management skills including stakeholder management/change expertise
  • Ability to structure and convey complex messages and insights
  • Leadership with vision and ambition
  • United working style
  • Lead your success
  • Think big
  • Be curious
  • Effortless customer experiences
  • Digital first
     

Why join our team?
 

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
 

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
 

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
 

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
 

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

