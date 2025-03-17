GSO Portal and Mobile

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
The Global Solution Owner Portal and Mobile is responsible for leading the products, architecture, vendor relationships, and compliance of PC&C Portal solutions globally. This role handles the rollout of new solutions in support of People & Culture strategy, business requirements, and safeguarding bp’s interests, while supporting the day-to-day integrity of the Portal solutions. The role serves as an internal consultant and key liaison between the Centers of Expertise, Operations & Advisory leadership, Technology, and outside service providers regarding the best methodologies, tools, and technology needed to deliver P&C solutions.
To innovate and deliver HR services and solutions globally, ensuring compliance and consistency across Business & Technology Centres, and driving continuous improvement and efficiency.
Accountable for the functionality and operational integrity of PC&C Portal and Mobile solutions/products
Identify and implement internal and external best methodologies in the Portal and Mobile space
Analyze problems and develop robust solutions that really drive employee engagement and self-service, with experiences that delight our employees
Integrate Portal and Mobile solutions with other O&A global solutions, particularly Workday, and other bp technology solutions, particularly Microsoft, Azure, Salesforce
Identify innovations and efficiencies in line with policy requirements
Enhance solutions to meet future reward requirements
Provide innovative solutions to compliance requirements
Identify technology requirements and embed solutions
Ensure documentation and training is in place
Partner with O&A operations for seamless handoffs
Share insights, risks, and opportunities with business leadership
Support the VP Reward Wellbeing & Workplace solutions in building a roadmap of technical change
Handling portfolio of change projects
Be a thought-leader through external networking and landscape analysis
Graduate/post-graduate degree in Business Management, HR, Computer Science, or related subject area
Higher level degrees (e.g., MA, MBA, PhD) and other professional certifications and accreditations are advantageous
Experience working in both consulting/corporate environments would be a differentiator
Experience working in different industries especially in both Energy/Financial Services is beneficial
HR certifications like GPHR, SPHR, CIPD level 7 are advantageous
Quality certifications like Six Sigma are desired but not mandatory
10+ years of relevant work experience
Strong communication and execution skills
Professional proficiency in English, MS Office, digital collaboration tools/platforms
Digitally fluent
Advanced senior leadership management skills
Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills
Advanced verbal and written communication skills
Authoritative project/time management skills
Psychological safety
Legal and regulatory environment and compliance
Stakeholder management
Continuous improvement
Performance and planning
Commercial competence
Agile core principles
Creativity and innovation
Budget management
Customer service delivery excellence
Workforce Planning
Resilience
Leadership
Customer centric thinking
Knowledge sharing
Significant experience in building digital strategies and roadmaps
Significant experience in systems development and implementation
Significant experience in corporate-wide implementation of global systems and processes
Strong working knowledge of Portal and Mobile solutions and the Portal and Mobile technology market
Advanced project management methodologies experience with ability to create/handle comprehensive project plans
Comprehensive broad knowledge of P&C systems (esp. reward) and web applications
Possesses/applies advanced HR systems experience/judgment
Experienced knowledge of technology trends
Advanced leadership qualities
Skilled at using data and analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision-making
Validated experience in multiple organizational change management roles
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
