GSR Training Advisor - Midwest North

Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more! The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future. The Guest Service Representative (GSR) Training Manager is responsible for the management of the GSR Training Program in Centralized Training Markets. The GSR Training Manager will help to ensure the success of the organization's goals and objectives by managing the training curriculum for GSR Trainees.

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Job Responsibilities

Onboard new Team Members that attend Centralized Training.

Partner with the Instructional Design team on training content.

Implement training curriculum for GSR Training Program

Assessing and Validating proficiency of GSRs that are being trained through company tools

Facilitate 2 days of classroom training for trainees

Manage a communication cadence, and transition for each new Team Member (TM) with their General Manager (GM)

Work with GM to assess proficiency in stores post classroom training

Provide ongoing training support for store teams

Support the growth of the business through ensuring alignment with operational pillars for success through networking

Live and teach Thorntons values and company policies.

Requirements

Bachelo r' s d e g r ee i n B u s i ness or related field .

Preferred Qualifications

Single and multi-unit retail experience.

Management experience.

Knowledge & Skills

Cre a t e a t e a m- o r i en t ed en v i r on m e n t t h a t i nsp i r es and m o t i v a t es each m e m ber toward the organization goals.

Prepare and deliver quality presentations.

Coach for success through consistent open and honest communication.

General knowledge of retail accounting, income statements, and basic business math.

Understand, empathizes, and communicates with all levels and all types of team members and customers.

Self-motivated & results driven.

Other Considerations

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Must be in s t o r es 10% o f each w o r k w eek ' s sche d u l e following up with trainees.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Classroom Training, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge {+ 14 more}



