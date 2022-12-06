GSR Training Manager - Midwest/South

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



General Summary

The GSR Training Manager is responsible for the management of the GSR Training Program in Centralized Training Markets. The GSR Training Manager will help to ensure the success of the organization's goals and objectives by managing the training curriculum for GSR Trainees.

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

Work with the Talent Acquisitions & Retentions Partners to coordinate and train new GSRs (Guest Service Representatives).

Onboard new Team Members that attend Centralized Training.

Partner with the Instructional Design team on training content.

Maintain monthly, GSR Turnover, Attendance, and other Trackable Content.

Implement training curriculum for GSR Training Program.

Assessing and Validating proficiency of GSRs that are being trained through company tools: Facilitate classroom training for trainees. Manage a communication cadence, and transition for each new TM with their GM. Work with GM to assess proficiency in stores post classroom training. Provide ongoing training support for store teams. Ensure all GSR receive credit for Completion of Stackhouse (Online Training) Modules.



Requirements

Preferred Qualifications

