GSR Training Manager - Midwest/South

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
General Summary
The GSR Training Manager is responsible for the management of the GSR Training Program in Centralized Training Markets. The GSR Training Manager will help to ensure the success of the organization's goals and objectives by managing the training curriculum for GSR Trainees.
Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)