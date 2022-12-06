Site traffic information and cookies

GSR Training Manager - Midwest/South

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143448BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

General Summary
The GSR Training Manager is responsible for the management of the GSR Training Program in Centralized Training Markets. The GSR Training Manager will help to ensure the success of the organization's goals and objectives by managing the training curriculum for GSR Trainees.

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

  • Work with the Talent Acquisitions & Retentions Partners to coordinate and train new GSRs (Guest Service Representatives).
  • Onboard new Team Members that attend Centralized Training.
  • Partner with the Instructional Design team on training content.
  • Maintain monthly, GSR Turnover, Attendance, and other Trackable Content.
  • Implement training curriculum for GSR Training Program.
  • Assessing and Validating proficiency of GSRs that are being trained through company tools:
    • Facilitate classroom training for trainees.
    • Manage a communication cadence, and transition for each new TM with their GM.
    • Work with GM to assess proficiency in stores post classroom training.
    • Provide ongoing training support for store teams.
    • Ensure all GSR receive credit for Completion of Stackhouse (Online Training) Modules.
Requirements
  • Bachelor's degree in Business or related field.

Preferred Qualifications
  • Single and multi-unit retail experience.
  • Management experience.
Equipment/Special Expertise
  • Prioritizes and distributes work to deliver goals on time and to the highest standard.
  • Think several steps ahead in deciding the best course of action, expecting likely outcomes, risks, or implications.
  • Share complex messages in clear, understandable language.
  • Creates a culture of collaboration among teams, departments, external business partners, and all Team Members levels.
  • Professionally confronts others as appropriate and approaches conflict situations as an opportunity to strengthen interpersonal relationships.
  • Uses an inclusive approach in setting strategic direction and making decisions.
Other Considerations
  • Must have a valid drivers license.
  • Must be in stores 10% of each work week's schedule following up with trainees.
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​#ROO

