To co-ordinate, control and manage all the activities related to Bulk Vehicles that load and/or discharge bulk petroleum products within Cape Town Terminal. This will include checking the fitness of trucks and BVO of the following. • BP fleet: Cape Town Terminal • Masana operating from BP Cape Town Terminal gantry • Contractors loading from BP Cape Town Terminal gantry • Customer own collections To also ensure that the gantry is fully functional and only operators who are qualified are allowed in the loading gantry. Special focus to be placed on compliance with, HSSE requirements in all specific areas of operation within the yard to deliver a safe, effective, and efficient transport operation within the terminal environment. The Gantry Operator role exists to comply fully with BP ‘s HSSE (health, safety, security & environment) policies, standards, procedures and practices, more specifically to the relevant S&H Task Procedures, as are required during receipt, storage & dispatch of bulk fuel & bulk fuel additive. The task procedures are derived from / contained in the Terminal Operating Manual (TOM) & also include maintenance & product quality processes. In addition to personal safety, it is imperative the incumbent consistently adheres to process safety guidelines as it applies to each task.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Key Accountabilities:

Equipment Fitness

Ensure 100% gantry functionality- Report on daily basis the activities relating to the gantry uptime, actions taken and response time from system supporting team.

To ensure that the automated gantry control system is effectively maintained, controlled, and always managed.

Ensure that all trucks operating at the gantry are fit and compliant.

To ensure that the vehicles are kept clean.

To ensure the good gantry housekeeping.

Process & Control fitness

To ensure reliable operation – all maintenance done, and the defects reported on time and follow ups on outstanding maintenance plans.

Trucks loading in the gantry are empty and if not, the Bill of lading reflect quantity left on truck.

To ensure that loading instructions are properly checked and data correctly captured before any loading could take place.

Ensure that all product movements through the gantry are accounted for.

Ensure fair loading process so that all users are treated equitably.

Ensure that trucks are always parked in designated areas and flow of traffic within the yard is done smoothly and safely.

To ensure full control over all product movements through the loading gantry.

To institute additional controls/procedures during system/gantry/meter failures to ensure effective control over all transactions.

Compile fuel consumption reports with corrective action where required.

To ensure that all vehicle related incidents (SOL/SDL, injuries, spills, accidents, incident etc.) within the yard are promptly and properly reported.

To investigate all Gantry related incidents.

Ensure that PPE policy is observed in the gantry and yard area.

Ensure that all required signage within the gantry area is in place and observed by operators.

Manages the Gantry alarms and the slops levels are cleared.

To submit the gantry reports, daily, weekly, monthly.

To do daily walks and inspections.

People fitness

Ensure that All users of the gantry are confident in loading and remain compliant throughout the process

New drivers are well inducted before loading and load under supervision

To ensure that BVO’S are effectively supervised, task observations conducted and recorded on all critical tasks performed within the gantry and yard area, and that corrective action is taken where required.

Ensure daily fitness of drivers operating within gantry and yard area.

Deal decisively with any violators of Driving and any HSSE standard by denying them access to the Yard and Gantry.

Educational Background

Matric

Experience (years and nature)

2 to 3 years operational experience.

Plant Operation experience.

Other

English language, computer literacy.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



