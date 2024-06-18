Garage - Diesel Mechanic

Job summary

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The ROO is a bp retail organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Mechanic position is responsible to trouble shoot, repair and perform preventative maintenance on all vehicles/equipment within the company's fleet. Repairs shall be made in a safe, cost effective and time efficient manner. The Team Member must have solid judgement and a good understanding of the possible consequences of the work they perform. Thornton Transportation recommends that all Team Members display an ongoing effort to familiarize themselves with the duties and responsibilities of those positions that have direct or indirect involvement with their own position.

Follow established safety and operating rules, procedures and guidelines; and be responsible for reporting un-safe practices to the shop foreman.

Perform all levels of preventative maintenance services on truck and trailer equipment

Maintain a clean and safe working environment.

Must be able to operate all vehicles and tools.

Ensure Company equipment is clean, and up to date on bi-monthly, monthly and annual inspections.

Perform duties with little or no supervision and in a safe, timely, and efficient manner.

Perform routine maintenance such as changing oil, checking batteries and lubricating equipment and machinery.

Inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, wheel bearings, and other key parts to ensure they are in proper operating condition.

High School Diploma/GED or equivalent work experience.

Current CDL with air brake endorsement is preferred, willingness to acquire CDL if you do not have one.

Verifiable work experience will be taken into consideration against basic qualifications

Ability to work on class 8 tractors and trailers.

Basic computer skills required

Ability to use and read Paccar Davey Tool

Experienced Peterbilt or Kenworth mechanic preferred

Ability to multi-task

Ability to work extra hours as needed

Must be highly team oriented.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include competitive medical benefits, a generous vacation policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.