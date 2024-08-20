Gas Marketing Manager

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis:
The Gas China team monitors the joint ventures’ performance and manages BP’s relationship with JV partners, relevant government authorities. Meanwhile, the team is actively exploring new growth opportunities for BP in the China gas market. The position holder will identify, assess and develop new business opportunities to optimize the asset value for BP and to grow our business in China. The position holder will lead negotiation for Terminal Usage Agreement for new terminal project and develop downstream marketing strategy and implementation.
Key Accountabilities:
Support BP Singapore LNG origination team in commencing and advancing supply discussions with potential Chinese buyers.
Job Requirements:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
