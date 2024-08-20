Gas Marketing Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Gas China team monitors the joint ventures’ performance and manages BP’s relationship with JV partners, relevant government authorities. Meanwhile, the team is actively exploring new growth opportunities for BP in the China gas market. The position holder will identify, assess and develop new business opportunities to optimize the asset value for BP and to grow our business in China. The position holder will lead negotiation for Terminal Usage Agreement for new terminal project and develop downstream marketing strategy and implementation.

Key Accountabilities:

Establish and enhance business relationship with key local companies for market intelligence and potential new business opportunities; Actively work on new project development

Lead negotiation for Terminal Usage Agreement for new terminal project and develop downstream marketing strategy and implementation.

Support management to develop and maintain the relationship with partners and relevant government authorities, including setting up senior management meetings, preparing pre-read, talking notes, attending the meetings and compiling meeting memorandum, etc.;

Identify and develop new options leveraging on existing assets as well as with new partners/customers. Develop business case and project development plan for the potential opportunities identified in Gas China strategy

Conduct commercial analysis and identify the key risks and mitigation plans. Work with BP functions to understand any technical, commercial, legal or tax implications;

Prepare project briefing papers and notes seek internal support;

Collect and consolidate market intelligence and comprehensively analyses the demand & supply balance in China gas market and identify supply opportunities and key market uncertainties and risks;

Support BP Singapore LNG origination team in commencing and advancing supply discussions with potential Chinese buyers.

Job Requirements:

Business acuteness and strong analytical capability

Strong ability to build and maintain business relationships

Around 10 years in energy business with JV management experience and project development experience in particular gas business

Have a deep understanding of LNG terminal commercial operation and terminal usage agreement

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively to influence partners and senior management

Fluency in English and Chinese

Be flexible in multi-tasking and willing to take challenges

A good team–player

Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.