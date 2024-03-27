Gas & Power Trading Operations - Shift Pattern

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a European Gas & Power Shift Operator to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) Operations team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This role would have a focus on handling the logistics of physical gas and electricity deals within Europe.

T&S is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance bp group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a market leading analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure.

Within T&S, you will be part of our Shift Operations team within our Gas & Power Trading International Business (GPTI) which is the primary point of contact for all external network operators and trading counterparties for power, gas, carbon and associated renewable products. We are responsible for meeting BP’s license obligations in the UK and Europe. We do this through nominating flows via the relevant communication channels and ensuring they are scheduled accurately to allow physical delivery. We also monitor delivery quantities within day and handle real-time changes to the gas & power positions to reduce our exposure to imbalance. This position is highly suited towards those with a STEM background.

You will be a key part of a busy 24hr front office shift team who are the critical operational interface for bp with internal and external customers, with accountability for handling risks and driving commercial outcomes.

You will be empowered to:

Schedule gas and power supply and demand portfolio across Europe in accordance with the current trading strategies and strict deadlines.

Transact on behalf of BP within pre-agreed DoA’s (Delegation of Authorities) across Europe for gas, power and associated capacity platforms to balance exposures and optimize a portfolio of flexible assets/contracts in line with all control & compliance obligations.

Communicate pro-actively in a professional business manner to achieve required outcomes. Partner with internal facing internal teams to handle real-time issues (incl traders, contract managers, originators and associated functional support org) along with external parties (incl asset operators, pipeline operators, gas and electricity grid operators, trading counterparties, customers, IT vendors).

About You:

Possess understanding of coding languages and be able to evidence practical application to deliver process enhancements.

Demonstrate previous experience working in or close to operational teams requiring a high level of attention to detail, effective organizational skills, the ability to prioritize and deliver under time pressure.

Be a collaborative teammate. To be successful in this role you'll need to be able to evidence you have strong interpersonal skills, are able to adapt to ongoing change and demonstrate passion for leading &/or supporting colleagues to achieve successful outcomes on multiple fronts.

Be proactive and passionate about work, speak up where procedures are incomplete or unclear, identify & support continuous improvement initiatives to automate processes or improve management of operational risks.

Experience working in an environment requiring a deep understanding of the commercial drivers.

Eagerness to learn and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Experience influencing a range of senior business leaders and customers, both internally and externally.

Willingness to work in a shift environment is essential.

Knowledge of European Gas or Power market regulation, network codes & infrastructure desired but not essential.

Why join us?

During the initial onboarding period (~6-12mths) you'll be afforded, and outstanding opportunity to become highly knowledgeable on sophisticated deal management, operational systems & processes, bp's controls, external regulation and develop relationships with many parts of bp. You will be able to lead initiatives and develop a varied career.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.