Gas & Power Trading Operations - Shift Pattern

We are looking for a European Gas & Power Shift Operator to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) Operations team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This role would have a focus on handling the logistics of physical gas and electricity deals within Europe.
T&S is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance bp group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a market leading analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure.
Within T&S, you will be part of our Shift Operations team within our Gas & Power Trading International Business (GPTI) which is the primary point of contact for all external network operators and trading counterparties for power, gas, carbon and associated renewable products. We are responsible for meeting BP’s license obligations in the UK and Europe. We do this through nominating flows via the relevant communication channels and ensuring they are scheduled accurately to allow physical delivery. We also monitor delivery quantities within day and handle real-time changes to the gas & power positions to reduce our exposure to imbalance. This position is highly suited towards those with a STEM background.
You will be a key part of a busy 24hr front office shift team who are the critical operational interface for bp with internal and external customers, with accountability for handling risks and driving commercial outcomes.
Why join us?
During the initial onboarding period (~6-12mths) you'll be afforded, and outstanding opportunity to become highly knowledgeable on sophisticated deal management, operational systems & processes, bp's controls, external regulation and develop relationships with many parts of bp. You will be able to lead initiatives and develop a varied career.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
