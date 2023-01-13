Job summary

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Oil & Gas Solutions is a global organisation within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

Oil & Gas Solutions geologists support activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as deep-water production in the Gulf-of-Mexico, early field development offshore West Africa and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. They work on clastic deep-water, paralic, non-marine reservoirs and carbonate reservoirs as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.

As an Oil & Gas Solutions geologist you will be deployed as part of an integrated, multi-disciplinary agile squad. You will use your deep-technical skills in geology, a bias to subsurface integration and a thorough appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk to deliver integrated subsurface descriptions and reservoir performance predictions that underpin resource progression, field, and area development planning products across bp’s global oil and gas portfolio.

What you will deliver

As an individual technical contributor, working closely with other subsurface disciplines, you will deliver high-quality geological inputs to progress prioritised business opportunities.

You will interpret and integrate core, well-log, seismic, analogue, and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to develop and refine the integrated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks that underpin integrated subsurface products.

Your technical and business skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios to characterise and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

You will deliver high-quality resource descriptions to underpin resource progression.

As a geologist in bp’s geological and subsurface communities you will coach and mentor, share best practice and seek to innovate to solve technical and business problems.

What you will need to be successful

The successful candidate will have:

A geology/geoscience degree

Experience in appraisal, development, or production geoscience.

Strong geoscience and subsurface integration skills, including interpretation workstation skills

Comfortable integrating static and dynamic subsurface data

Skilled in characterising and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

The following skills / experience will be also be an advantage:

Familiarity with Petrel

Delivery of Integrated Subsurface Description’s and contributing to reservoir performance predictions

Broad appraisal, development, and production geology experience

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing stakeholders

About bp

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

