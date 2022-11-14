Site traffic information and cookies

Gas & Power Fundamentals Analyst

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 131996BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Located in each of BP’s main trading locations, Gas & Power Fundamentals Analysts (Fundamentals Modelling & Infrastructure Analysts) work with traders and market strategists to provide focused analytical expertise to deliver high-quality, robust modelling and tooling to support commercial decision making. Working in in self-empowered, cross-discipline teams, Gas & Power Fundamentals Analysts will use their experience of traded markets, modelling best practices, and econometrics to drive forward analytical efficiency.

Key Accountabilities

  • Identify and prioritize fundamental and quantitative analysis/modelling that provide commercial insight for trading, present results to the necessary stakeholders and influence commercial decisions
  • Develop and implement fundamental balances, pricing models and other tools to surface commercial opportunities, harnessing best practices techniques and utilizing advanced econometrics and/or machine learning
  • Engage with stakeholders (traders and analysts) to ensure that solutions/models are optimal and deliver the best commercial insight possible
  • Identify processes and modelling components that could benefit from standardization across local teams and regions
  • Develop effective partnerships with trading and origination stakeholders and market strategists to leverage information flow that comes from participation in physical and derivative markets. Embed this within infrastructure and models.
  • Actively promote the sharing of knowledge, data, ideas and insights.

Education and Experience

  • Undergraduate degree in finance, engineering, computer science, or equivalent experience
  • Track record of working with traders or other stakeholders to create commercially actionable models
  • Experience using coding to develop models/tools
  • Experience with modelling techniques including econometric modelling, time series analysis, forecast modelling, machine learning.
  • Excellent problem-solving ability
  • Attention to detail
  • Independent thinker; creative in finding alternative solutions
  • Shows a desire to continually improve and innovate in analytical approaches/methodologies
  • Enthusiasm for working in collaborative teams

Desired Criteria

  • Python & SQL experience
  • Understanding of data engineering (designing and building robust data pipelines)
  • Experience in working in an Agile squad
  • Experience with visualization tools; PowerBI and Plotly Dash preferred
  • Dataiku experience
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

