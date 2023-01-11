Gas & Power Fundamentals Analyst

Job summary

Located in each of BP’s main trading locations, Gas & Power Fundamentals Analysts (Fundamentals Modelling & Innovation Analysts) work with traders and market strategists to provide focused analytical expertise to deliver high-quality, robust modelling and tooling to support commercial decision making. Working in self-empowered, cross-discipline teams, Gas & Power Fundamentals Analysts will use their experience of traded markets, modelling best practices, and econometrics to drive forward analytical efficiency.

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



Key Accountabilities

Identify and prioritize fundamental and quantitative analysis/modelling that provide commercial insight for trading, present results to the vital collaborators and influence commercial decisions

Develop and implement fundamental balances, pricing models and other tools to surface commercial opportunities, harnessing best practices techniques and applying advanced econometrics and/or machine learning

Engage with team members (traders and analysts) to ensure that solutions/models are optimal and deliver the best commercial insight possible

Identify processes and modelling components that could benefit from standardization across local teams and regions

Develop effective partnerships with trading and origination team members and market strategists to use information flow that comes from participation in physical and derivative markets. Embed this within infrastructure and models.

Actively promote the sharing of knowledge, data, ideas and insights.

Undergraduate degree in finance, engineering, computer science, or equivalent experience

Track record of working with traders or other collaborators to create commercially actionable models

Experience using coding to develop models/tools

Experience with modelling techniques including econometric modelling, time series analysis, forecast modelling, machine learning.

Excellent problem-solving ability

Attention to detail

Independent thinker; creative in finding alternative solutions

Shows a desire to continually improve and innovate in analytical approaches/methodologies

Enthusiasm for working in collaborative teams

Python & SQL experience

Understanding of data engineering (designing and building robust data pipelines)

Experience in working in an Agile squad

Experience with visualization tools; PowerBI and Plotly Dash preferred

Dataiku experience

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!