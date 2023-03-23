Gas and Power Lead Product Manager

Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

The GPTI Gas and Power team require an accomplished expert with advance ETRM Gas and/or Power experience. You will primarily work on the GPTI ETRM Gas and Power projects under the direction of the GPTI Gas and Power Principal Product Manager.

This will entail detailed requirements gathering, a gap analysis against existing implementations with major contribution on the functional design and supporting projects through to delivery.

The candidate will ideally possess experience across front, middle and back-office business functions and a proven track record for strategic thinking and execution.

You will use your experience and understanding of all aspects of energy trading to deliver quality solutions to our business. This includes different linear and non-linear instruments across commodities and a deep functional understanding of concepts such as pricing, exposure and P&L. You are a self-starter with a proven delivery track record in analysis, design and implementation of complex business solutions. Partnering with business users you will work as part of a diverse project team and lead existing teams to deliver high quality solutions in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.



Key Accountabilities: