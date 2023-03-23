Site traffic information and cookies

Gas and Power Lead Product Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 137850BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

The GPTI Gas and Power team require an accomplished expert with advance ETRM Gas and/or Power experience. You will primarily work on the GPTI ETRM Gas and Power projects under the direction of the GPTI Gas and Power Principal Product Manager.
This will entail detailed requirements gathering, a gap analysis against existing implementations with major contribution on the functional design and supporting projects through to delivery.
The candidate will ideally possess experience across front, middle and back-office business functions and a proven track record for strategic thinking and execution.
You will use your experience and understanding of all aspects of energy trading to deliver quality solutions to our business. This includes different linear and non-linear instruments across commodities and a deep functional understanding of concepts such as pricing, exposure and P&L. You are a self-starter with a proven delivery track record in analysis, design and implementation of complex business solutions. Partnering with business users you will work as part of a diverse project team and lead existing teams to deliver high quality solutions in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Responsible for the successful planning and delivery of the project(s).
  • Responsible for assuring functional design, resolve technical design issues and is accountable for solution design decision making
  • Acts as product SME for the associated delivery teams, developing a position as trusted advisor.
  • Close alignment with business and I&E teams to align on product roadmap, demand pipeline, capacity, and capability requirements.
  • Ability to coach and mentor wider team members - playing a key role in elevating the overall capabilities around the business domain and product knowledge.
  • Provide leadership to the teams and be responsible for each team members development plan and performance management.
  • Point of escalation for issues which adversely affect systems performance, design, or functionalities.
  • Strong leadership, sound analytical skill and change management capabilities to work independently on transformation, improvement initiatives, liaising effectively with senior stakeholders and vendors on complex problems etc.
  • Describe technology in terms easily understood by business customers and set realistic customer expectations for the project outcome. Adjust customer expectations in accordance with changes in scope.
  • Generate innovative approaches to existing problems or new opportunities.
  • Work closely with stakeholders to build trust and understand their goals, motivations, constraints, risks, and operating environment.
  • Produce high quality analysis, including collecting precise and accurate user stories and acceptance criteria to be used by developers and test automation frameworks.
  • Understand system constraints and opportunities to inform design. Work
  • with design and architecture on design options and potential systems and process solutions.
  • Manage cross-team consensus and acceptance of requirements, ensuring meaningful sign offs
  • Build strong business intimacy with commercial partners
  • Work closely with the I&E teams in London and India and with our global user community

