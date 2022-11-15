Gasoline Products Planner & Scheduler

Job summary

Position Summary:

The Gasoline Scheduler plays a key role in commercial delivery at the Toledo Refinery by developing optimized gasoline blend recipes based on the operating plan, working closely with operations and the product quality team to ensure successful execution, and providing input to continuously improve future plans. The Gasoline Scheduler routinely engages with the Commercial, Supply, Marketing, and Logistics teams, leading development of a feasible daily gasoline schedule, component inventories onsite, and movements into and out of the refinery. This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.



Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:

Lead gasoline blending for the Toledo Refinery based on customer product demands and component availability to generate maximum gross margin delivery

Work with Operations to understand and optimize around equipment and blending constraints

Manage gasoline component, finished gasoline product, and butane inventories to ensure containment limitations are proactively avoided or addressed

Use, maintain, and improve blending and scheduling tools (MBO, Orion) to build a feasible and optimized blending plan and movement schedule

Generate and track product giveaway, communicate key metrics including lost profit opportunity to stakeholders, and provide guidance to Operations to drive sustainable improvement

Actively engage with the product quality team in identifying the source of gasoline quality issues and providing solutions to eliminate future events

Assist the Optimization and Supply teams in the identification and evaluation of gasoline-based commercial opportunities

Lead gasoline operating plan development for both planned and unplanned events working closely with the Refinery Planner

Train and provide backup for other scheduling roles in the Production Planning Team

Education:

Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Preferred: Bachelor’s in engineering or technical discipline

Experience:

Required: Minimum five years of refinery or chemical plant experience

Preferred: Process engineering and/or refining/supply commercial experience

Required Skills / Competencies:

Strong understanding of refinery operations and the interaction between units. Able to analyze data and use the outcome of the analysis to positively influence business decisions.

Understanding of refining economics, with preference for experience analyzing LP output reports.

Knowledge of fundamental principles of gasoline blending and impact of refinery unit operation variables on key component qualities. Strong leader in ensuring compliance with EPA Streamlining.

Curiosity to understand the ‘why’ as well as flexibility to respond in a dynamic environment; ability to make decisions with ambiguous data and limited time. Proven ability to use fact-based arguments to lead a team to the optimal solution.

Strong work ethic, internal drive, wiliness to learn and develop, and ability to work in a driven team.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills; effective influencer and communicator, able to energize and align a team around a shared vision as well as constructively challenge others.

Proficient in Microsoft Office software package (excel, word, PowerPoint, access).

