Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Gemlik - Supply Chain, Labs and Planning

Gemlik - Supply Chain, Labs and Planning

Gemlik - Supply Chain, Labs and Planning

  • Location Türkiye - Türkiye - Türkiye
  • Travel required
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 148858BR
  • Experience level
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

There are 3 roles in Gemlik.
Location of the roles: Bursa

Quality Control Engineering role: Learn & study for an Accredited Lubricants Laboratory, observe & practice the Global methods in a Lubricants QC Laboratory, follow up the global quality standards for Lubricants QC & production processes.

Planning role: Planning Project Assistant a member of the Material Planning and Scheduling Team and responsible for optimization project activities about material planning and scheduling.
She/he will be specifically responsible for below activities in Gemlik Plant;

  • Collecting required informations and support MP&S team for special analyses.
  • Following up critical tasks for improvement projects.
  • Building up standard operational tasks on OMS for production planning and scheduling activities.
  • Coordinating Planning& Scheduling activities for Kinaxis Project.
Supply Chain Intern role: Track logistics KPIs, follow logistics activities with service providers and make analysis for the logistics costs.

Apply Search all jobs at bp