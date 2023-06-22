Gemlik - Supply Chain, Labs and Planning

Job summary

There are 3 roles in Gemlik.

Location of the roles: Bursa



Quality Control Engineering role: Learn & study for an Accredited Lubricants Laboratory, observe & practice the Global methods in a Lubricants QC Laboratory, follow up the global quality standards for Lubricants QC & production processes.



Planning role: Planning Project Assistant a member of the Material Planning and Scheduling Team and responsible for optimization project activities about material planning and scheduling.

She/he will be specifically responsible for below activities in Gemlik Plant;

Collecting required informations and support MP&S team for special analyses.

Following up critical tasks for improvement projects.

Building up standard operational tasks on OMS for production planning and scheduling activities.

Coordinating Planning& Scheduling activities for Kinaxis Project.