General Accounting & Reporting Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

bp has established a Business Service Centre (BSC) in Kuala Lumpur that provides Finance, Procurement & Sourcing, People & Culture, Tax and I&E services, amongst others to global and regional businesses. The BSC is part of an integrated network of business service centres that support Strategic Performance Units (SPU) operations globally to provide cost optimisation and process standardisation through global delivery capabilities and enabling technologies, operational excellence benchmarked to industry standards, and World-class Human Capital Development to build an "Asset Talent Pool" that consistently delivers high quality performance.

The Senior Analyst is key to ensuring a smooth monthly financial close and thereafter Management Information (MI) reporting, partnering with various stakeholders.

What you will deliver

Perform month end close activities for general ledger & tax as the Cons Unit submitter, adhering to global timelines & finance standards and practices, including ADD & SUPP data, when applicable.

Work closely with embedded / business to allocate & recover shared costs.

Gather, collate, analyse, and validate data as necessary in order to prepare and maintain various reports and performance summaries (e.g. accrual journal, final development actual report, forecast comparison report, etc.) as and when needed.

Submit, update and review the Actuals / Management Information (MI) report with the respective budget holders for the business and group reporting.

Calculate, track and analyse Key Performance Indicators (KPI) to ensure consistency of definition, interpretation and method of calculation.

Conduct Balance Sheet Integrity (BSI) review quarterly to clear any outstanding items, inform and follow-up on any discrepancies.

Facilitate master data creation while closely monitoring project spend / Fixed Asset capitalizations / retirements.

Support the implementation, maintenance and monitoring of effective internal controls and processes including Due Diligence.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Bachelors Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum 4 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Good analytical and numerical skills.

Shared service centre experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

