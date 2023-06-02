General Accounting & Reporting Senior Analyst (Japanese speaking)

This role is not eligible for relocation

The GA&R Senior Analyst is accountable in ensuring accurate and timely recording for accounting end to end (AP/AR) transactions including group reporting and general accounting closing activities includes resolving complex issues and support the delivery of statutory and tax reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures.

The GA&R Senior Analyst is accountable in ensuring accurate and timely recording for accounting end to end (AP/AR) transactions including group reporting and general accounting closing activities includes resolving complex issues and support the delivery of statutory and tax reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures.

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of end to end accounting transactions (e.g. invoice/ payment processing, journal postings, interco billing etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Intercompany and third-party fixed cash cost (FCC) invoicing and payment processes.

Local statutory reporting and group reporting requirement, oversight of tax filings and audit support.

Ongoing discussion around location and work resource planning.

Regularly track overdues and resolve outstanding operation issues or further escalate when required.

Proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes and lead/support projects.

Continuously strive to build a culture of play to win and high-performance.

Essential Education and Experience: Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Japanese language competency.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience in general accounting and/ or accounts payable and account receivable operations. Desirable Criteria: Shared service centre experience.

SAP

JDE system experience.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting Reporting, Accounts Payable Process, Finance, General Accounting, Japanese Language



