General Accounting & Reporting Senior Analyst (Korean Speaking)

Job summary

The GA&R Senior Analyst is accountable in ensuring accurate and timely recording for AP/AR transactions, intercompany reporting and general accounting closing activities includes resolving complex issues and support the delivery of statutory and tax reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures.

Key Accountabilities

Manage and oversee end to end Accounts payables processing to ensure timely and accurate recording of invoices, AP intercompany and payment processes.

Regularly track overdue and resolve outstanding operation issues or further escalate when required.

To manage month end closing for AP modules including posting of other manual journals, recording of bank transactions and preparation of monthly report.

Perform monthly management reporting for the GSC/Auto businesses.

Support on the preparation of VAT and attend to audit queries.

Ongoing discussion around location and work split.

Proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes and lead/support projects.

Continuously strive to build a culture of play to win and high-performance.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Korean language competency.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience in general accounting and/ or accounts payable and account receivable operations.

Desirable Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

SAP

JDE system experience.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

