General Accounting & Reporting Senior Analyst (Korean speaking)

The GA&R Senior Analyst is accountable in ensuring accurate and timely recording for AP/AR transactions, intercompany reporting and general accounting closing activities includes resolving complex issues and support the delivery of statutory and tax reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of accounting end to end transactions (e.g. invoice/ payment processing, journal postings, interco billing etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Intercompany and third-party invoicing and payment processes.

Local statutory reporting and group reporting requirement, oversight of tax filings and audit support.

Ongoing discussion around location and work split.

Regularly track overdues and resolve outstanding operation issues or further escalate when required.

Proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes and lead/support projects.

Continuously strive to build a culture of play to win and high-performance.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Korean language competency.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience in general accounting and/ or accounts payable and account receivable operations.

Desirable Criteria:

Shared service centre experience.

SAP

JDE system experience.

Skills:

